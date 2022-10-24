Home » Investing Articles » 1 growth share I’d add to my portfolio that also pays dividends

1 growth share I’d add to my portfolio that also pays dividends

Gabriel McKeown identifies a growth share in the FTSE 350 that he’d be tempted to add to his holdings for long-term capital appreciation.

Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When building an investment portfolio, I think it’s important to implement a range of strategies. These often include three main buckets: income, value, and growth. The first two of these are relatively ‘passive’. They aim for consistent dividend income, combined with steady capital appreciation. Growth shares, on the other hand, are all about achieving high levels of share price growth, often without a dividend.

Finding the right opportunity within the growth space can be tricky. This sector is known for having much higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. It can also have a lack of stable income, and sometimes even an absence of profitability. Despite this, I believe that by using a growth investing filter, I can identify promising opportunities, with strong underlying fundamentals that could set up my portfolio for long-term success.

The first company I’ve identified by my filter is Plus500 (LSE: PLUS), an online provider of contracts for difference (CFD) trading. The share price has had an interesting few years, rising a staggering 63.7% in 2020. It slightly dipped in 2021, but went on to increase almost 27% this year.

Growth characteristics

Plus500’s impressive level of annual earnings growth was the primary reason for the growth filter detecting the company. Earnings per share have grown by an average of 35% a year for the last 10 years. Furthermore, forecasts suggest earnings will grow by an additional 26.9% next year.

In addition to these strong growth characteristics, the company has high profit margins. This is combined with significant cash flow generation, and considerable efficiency in generating income from invested capital. Furthermore, debt is minimal, which is somewhat rare within the growth sector.

Dividend earning potential

Another appealing element of Plus500 is the fact that the company is currently paying a dividend of 5%. In fact, it has done so for nine years consistently. It’s quite unusual for a growth company to pay such a high percentage. Additional income is often used to fund expansion, rather than pay dividends. This could potentially provide an additional source of returns for me.

Future headwinds

Despite these appealing underlying fundamentals, it’s important I recognise that the company may face future headwinds. The world of CFD trading is seeing increased regulatory scrutiny. And that means clampdowns on access to this sector by retail investors are possible.

The company also saw significant levels of earnings growth over the pandemic. This was due to an increase in the number of people entering the world of trading. But active customers dropped by 19% over the third quarter of this year, indicating that user growth is likely to continue to disappoint”.

Yet with its potential for share price rises over the next few years, I think Plus500 gives me a promising opportunity to add to the growth portion of my portfolio. I’d consider adding this stock to my holdings when I have some spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy this bargain FTSE 100 stock to generate passive income in 2023 and beyond!

| Nathan Marks

Many high-quality stocks look cheap today. Here’s one resilient, dividend-paying stock that our writer would buy to start generating passive…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Yasmin Rufo

boohoo shares have suffered recently, but could the company turn it around in the coming years? Yasmin Rufo takes a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could be set for big moves in November

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 100 stocks are down to report to the market next month. Our writer picks out three he'll be…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares worth buying at 2p?

| John Choong

Woodbois shares have now hit 2p and are trading at a P/E ratio of less than 1. With that in…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

1 battered growth stock I’d avoid like the plague

| Ben McPoland

Extreme volatility in the market is throwing up some attractive bargains. But I definitely don't think this growth stock is…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d use £30k to aim for a million from this stock market correction

| Kevin Godbold

McKinley Capital Management's John Guerard expects "substantial" returns from shares and I'd aim for a million over the long term…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Are Shell shares the best buy for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

The oil giant's dividend has risen fast after being slashed in 2020. Roland Head wonders if Shell shares are still…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are Persimmon shares a brilliant bargain buy?

| Paul Summers

Persimmon shares have been walloped in 2022. But are they worth me buying now or should I steer clear of…

Read more »