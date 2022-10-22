Home » Investing Articles » 7% yield? Here’s the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for 2022/2023

7% yield? Here’s the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for 2022/2023

UK tobacco stocks have been cash cows in recent years. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the Imperial Brands dividend forecasts for 2022 and 2023.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) is a popular dividend stock and it’s easy to see why. Last financial year, the tobacco giant paid out 139.1p per share in dividends, which translates to a massive yield of 6.8% at today’s share price.

Here, I’m going to look at the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for the years ahead. I’ll also discuss whether I would buy the stock for income today.

Bigger payouta

Before revealing the dividend forecasts, it’s worth highlighting the fact that Imperial Brands’ financial year ends on 30 September. I’ll refer to the year just passed as ‘FY2022’. This year, ending 30 September 2023, is ‘FY2023’.

As for the projected payouts, presently, City analysts expect Imperial Brands to pay out 143p per share for FY2022 and 146p per share for FY2023. So the payouts are expected to be larger than FY2021’s. At the current share price of 2,037p, these estimated payouts equate to yields of 7% and 7.2%. This suggests Imperial Brands could continue to be a cash cow for investors.

It gets better though. You see, Imperial Brands recently launched a substantial share buyback programme. Earlier this month, it said that it plans to repurchase £1bn worth of its own stock between 7 October and 30 September 2023.

Share buybacks don’t benefit investors immediately in the same way that dividends do. However, they are another form of shareholder returns. Buybacks reduce the number of shares on the market, pushing earnings per share up (making a stock more attractive from a fundamental analysis perspective).

Imperial has said that total capital returns in FY2023 are expected to exceed £2.3bn, representing around 13% of the current market capitalisation. In other words, the total yield here (including dividends and share buybacks) for FY2023 could be closer to 13%. That’s impressive.

Are Imperial Brands shares worth buying?

So would I buy Imperial Brands shares for my portfolio today? The answer to that question is no.

There is plenty to like about the stock. For example, I like the fact that the company is quite defensive in nature. In a recession, smokers tend to keep smoking. I also like the stock’s valuation. Currently, IMB has a forward-looking P/E ratio of just seven. So it’s quite cheap.

Another plus is the group’s dividend policy. Right now, Imperial Brands is aiming to grow the dividend annually, taking into account underlying business performance.

What concerns me however, is the lack of top-line growth here. In FY2021, revenue was up just 1.4%. Meanwhile, for the year just passed, Imperial is expecting revenue growth of just 1%. This lack of growth could have implications for dividend growth in the long run.

Another issue for me is regulatory uncertainty. All over the world, governments are cracking down on tobacco companies.

A third concern is debt on the balance sheet. At 31 March, net debt stood at £9.8bn. This is an issue in a rising interest rate environment. Higher interest payments could impact the company’s ability to pay dividends.

Given these issues, I’m happy to pass on Imperial Brands shares for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,500 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend yields that are reliable over the long term, that's what I want for building a passive income stream. Here's…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’m sticking with Warren Buffett, with UK bond yields above 4%

| Stephen Wright

In a world where government bonds yield more than 4%, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice to keep investing in high-quality…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Does the fallen Tesco share price make the stock a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why the 25% plunge in the Tesco share price has put the stock on my radar and what I've…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The Games Workshop share price has fallen by 40% since the start of the year. At today’s prices, I think…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

8.3% dividend yield! Should I buy HSBC shares for the BIG dividend?

| Royston Wild

The cheap HSBC share price has caught my attention. And I'm considering buying it for its FTSE 100-beating dividend yields.…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons Tesco shares could be ideal for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights three attractive features he sees in Tesco shares as a possible investment for his pension -- but…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Buying these cheap shares could give me £1,000 of passive income a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my latest hunt for extra passive income, I found one UK share that pays nearly 20% a year in…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Have we finally hit the turnaround point for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen further in 2022. Despite the latest stock market turmoil, might they have finally bottomed out?

Read more »