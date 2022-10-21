Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price is down 16% in a year. Will it start climbing soon?

The Lloyds share price is down 16% in a year. Will it start climbing soon?

Despite falling 16% over the past year, the Lloyds share price still doesn’t tempt our writer to buy into the bank. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) has been in impressive form since the pandemic, making billions of pounds in profits. Yet the Lloyds share price has fallen 16% over the past year. The first half of this year showed sizeable profits, but they were smaller than last year. So could the price keep falling – or should I consider buying the shares again for my portfolio?

Turbulent times

The main reason I see for the fall is concern among investors about the economic outlook. With the UK in recession and the risks of a property crash rising, Lloyds’ position as the nation’s leading mortgage lender could turn from being an advantage into a source of potential weakness.

If rising interest rates combined with tightening household budgets lead more borrowers to default on their loans, that could hurt Lloyds’ profits.

At the same time, I do see an opportunity in the economic uncertainty. Take interest rates, for example. Now that rates are higher, I see more potential for lenders like Lloyds to increase their profitability by spreading the gap between what they pay to borrow money and how much they charge to lend it out.

If that helps profits grow again and the economy improves, I think the shares could climb.

Long-term outlook

As someone with a long-term approach to investing however, I try to look at what the prospects are for a company years or decades ahead. On paper, I see a lot to like about Lloyds. It has a leading position in the UK banking market as well as a collection of well-known brands. I expect demand for financial services to stay strong for the long term, regardless of how much the economy moves around.

But the concern I have is that banking is an industry where even strong long-term prospects can be permanently damaged in a relatively short amount of time by a financial crisis. We saw that in 2007, for example. Even today, the Lloyds share price and dividend remain far below what they were at that time. The problem is that the financial system is so interconnected, with a lot of risks that ultimately no one can really control, such as a collapse in asset prices.

So although I do see reasons to be upbeat about where Lloyds might get to in the long term, the question is whether it can indeed get there smoothly, or will it suffer badly from a worsening economy along the route?

The Lloyds share price might not be cheap

I do not know the answer to that question – nor does anyone else.

If economic problems badly hurt the property market and damage profitability at banks like Lloyds, it could take years for them to recover. That timeline could be long and there is no guarantee that dividends will continue. They remain lower now than before the pandemic, despite mammoth profits and a share buyback, suggesting to me that the dividend is not a key priority for management.

So if things get worse, I reckon the Lloyds share price may not climb and could in fact fall further. For now, I continue to avoid the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Since ditching the Royal Mail name, International Distributions Services shares have crashed!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Royal Mail have crashed by over a third since it decided to change its name to International Distributions…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the boohoo share price an incredible bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

As a shareholder, Christopher Ruane has watched the collapsing boohoo share price with despair. Here he explains why he still…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Persimmon shares have crashed 35%! Do I sell now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Persimmon shares have more than halved over the past 12 months, but they keep falling. Having lost more than a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears its 2022 low, I’d buy these cheap shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has dropped again today and is heading back towards its 2022 low. But I see deep value…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why Naked Wines’ share price jumped 29% yesterday

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Naked Wines' share price just saw a massive spike. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going on at the subscription wine…

Read more »

A house being constructed in the countryside
Investing Articles

With the Taylor Wimpey share price falling by 45% this year, is it now time to buy?

| James Beard

The Taylor Wimpey share price has plummeted since the start of 2022. Should James Beard include the stock in his…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Navigating choppy waters

| Malcolm Wheatley

We've seen this movie before. There will be undoubted bargains — but also, very likely, basket cases.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is well below £1. Time to load up?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has nearly halved in the past year. But our writer wonders if its long-term prospects make…

Read more »