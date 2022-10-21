Home » Investing Articles » My Persimmon shares have crashed 35%! Do I sell now?

My Persimmon shares have crashed 35%! Do I sell now?

Persimmon shares have more than halved over the past 12 months, but they keep falling. Having lost more than a third of my investment, should I sell out?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

I started investing in shares in 1986-87, when I was 18. Over the next 25 years, I made every investing blunder imaginable (and then some). Eventually, I concluded that I didn’t need to take extreme risks to generate decent returns. Today, my cautious investment approach relies mostly on time in the market, rather than timing the market. But I made a huge mistake buying Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares three months ago. Here’s why.

The shares peaked in February 2020

During the market’s summer lull, my wife and I built a new mini-portfolio of 10 cheap shares. We bought these value stocks for their low price-to-earnings ratios and high dividend yields. Our intention was to create a new source of passive income, either to reinvest or to offset our rapidly rising household bills. And of six FTSE 100 shares we bought, one was leading UK housebuilder Persimmon.

Founded in 1972 and based in York, Persimmon is named not after the reddish-orange fruit, but for a prize-winning racehorse owned by the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII). The group has almost 5,200 employees and trades under the Persimmon Homes, Charles Church and Westbury Partnerships brands.

From 2010 onwards, the property boom provided great riches to the company, its directors and shareholders. At their peak, Persimmon shares hit an all-time high of 3,328p on 20 February 2020. But then the pandemic exploded, sending share prices crashing worldwide.

This stock has had a terrible 2022

After more than halving during the spring 2020 global meltdown, the share price staged a massive comeback. Indeed, by 7 June 2021, the stock was riding high again, hitting its 2021 peak of 3,272p.

On 4 January of this year, Persimmon stock hit its 2022 high of 2,930p — but it’s all been downhill since then. After watching this stock plunge this year, my wife bought into Persimmon on 26 July at an all-in share price (including dealing commission and stamp duty) of 1,856p.

Oh boy, what a mistake. As I write, Persimmon shares trade at 1,194.5p and are down 3.6% today. At this level, they’ve crashed by more than a third (-35.6%) since our purchase date. That’s easily my worst trade in at least a decade. Ouch.

Do I sell out?

Right now, things look bleak for the UK housing market. Over the winter months, domestic energy bills may triple or quadruple, putting huge pressure on household incomes. What’s more, UK mortgage rates have exploded, hitting a 14-year high earlier this week. This has made buying a new home much harder than it was just three months ago. And political turmoil continues to shake the British pound and UK government bonds.

However, we won’t be selling our Persimmon shares quite yet. At the current price, they trade on 5.2 times trailing earnings, for an earnings yield above 19.2%. Also, the previous full-year dividend of 235p translates into a colossal cash yield of 19.7% a year. Then again, given the headwinds facing new home sales, I fully expect Persimmon’s earnings and dividend to be slashed in 2022-23.

In short, we won’t be selling our stock, because we bought into this business on a 10-year view. Indeed, we may even buy more shares if the Persimmon share price keeps on falling!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Persimmon shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Since ditching the Royal Mail name, International Distributions Services shares have crashed!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Royal Mail have crashed by over a third since it decided to change its name to International Distributions…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the boohoo share price an incredible bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

As a shareholder, Christopher Ruane has watched the collapsing boohoo share price with despair. Here he explains why he still…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is down 16% in a year. Will it start climbing soon?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite falling 16% over the past year, the Lloyds share price still doesn't tempt our writer to buy into the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears its 2022 low, I’d buy these cheap shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has dropped again today and is heading back towards its 2022 low. But I see deep value…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why Naked Wines’ share price jumped 29% yesterday

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Naked Wines' share price just saw a massive spike. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going on at the subscription wine…

Read more »

A house being constructed in the countryside
Investing Articles

With the Taylor Wimpey share price falling by 45% this year, is it now time to buy?

| James Beard

The Taylor Wimpey share price has plummeted since the start of 2022. Should James Beard include the stock in his…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Navigating choppy waters

| Malcolm Wheatley

We've seen this movie before. There will be undoubted bargains — but also, very likely, basket cases.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is well below £1. Time to load up?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has nearly halved in the past year. But our writer wonders if its long-term prospects make…

Read more »