Home » Investing Articles » How I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to build growing income streams

How I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to build growing income streams

Our writer explains how he’d aim to generate growing passive income from his Stocks and Shares ISA in two different ways.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

One of the things I like about investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is the potential for dividends. Many UK share prices have fallen recently, pushing up their dividend yields. Here is how I would seek to take advantage of that in my ISA.

The passive income potential of shares

A lot of companies throw off more money than they need. While some use profits to buy other firms or pay down debt, some companies effectively gush money with no real use for it. That can be lucrative for shareholders if it is paid out in the form of dividends.

An example from my own portfolio is the financial services firm Direct Line. Currently, the Direct Line dividend yield is 11.5%.

Earning income from my ISA

Indeed, that income potential is a key reason that I own Direct Line in my own Stocks and Shares ISA. If I invested £20,000 at an average yield of 11.5%, I would be on track to earn £2,300 in dividends each year.

But Direct Line could disappoint. After all, in the past year its share price has sunk 30%.

Perhaps that reflects investor concerns about the impact of rising vehicle costs on the claims bill for insurers like Direct Line. If that hurts profits, the dividend could be cut. No dividend is ever guaranteed.

Diversifying my investments

That is why Direct Line is not the only share I hold in my ISA. Instead, I hold a diversified selection of companies in different industries. That helps reduce the risk to my portfolio value and passive income streams if any one company turns out to be disappointing.

Still, right now, there are a number of companies I find attractive that have yields similar to that of Direct Line. So I may still be able to get the same average yield from a diversified portfolio as that currently offered by Direct Line.

Growing dividend streams

But how can I aim to grow my annual dividend income without putting more money into the ISA? I see two main ways.

One is to invest in shares I expect to raise their dividends annually. That is partly why I own shares in British American Tobacco. It has raised its dividend annually for over two decades, although I do recognise that falling cigarette usage in many markets is a risk to future profits and dividends.

A second way is to compound my dividends. This means that instead of taking the dividends out as cash, I leave them in my Stocks and Shares ISA and use them to buy more shares. These can therefore effectively earn their own dividends in time.

If I invested £20,000 at an average yield of 11.5% and compounded my dividends annually, after a decade the annual income from my Stocks and Shares ISA should have risen to £6,830. That example presumes constant share prices and dividends, but the principle is clear.

Compounding could help me grow the dividends I earn in  my Stocks and Shares ISA even — without putting any more money into it.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco and Direct Line Insurance. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

3 reasons I won’t touch Aston Martin shares with a bargepole!

| Royston Wild

The Aston Martin share price has taken a battering over the past 12 months. Here's why I think it could…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to build a £5,000 second annual income

| Christopher Ruane

By saving and investing in UK shares regularly, our writer thinks he could supplement his main income. Here is how…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 penny shares that are getting even cheaper

| Alan Oscroft

Investors often buy penny shares thinking they can't fall any lower. Here are three that did just that, but they…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Dunelm shares after its latest results?

| John Choong

Dunelm shares haven't been doing well this year and are down 40%. Is the drop a buying opportunity for me…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, are Lloyds shares perfect for my income portfolio?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes that the yield on Lloyds shares has now reached 5%, with the potential to increase further, in…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are very unpopular. Here’s why I really want to buy them

| Michael Hawkins

Rolls-Royce shares have consistently been shunned by investors. However, I think it might be finally time for this prestigious company…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy BT shares today

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have slumped since July, with investors disappointed by the first-quarter performance. But I think that's strengthened the buy…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

Is it safe for me to invest in the S&P 500 today?

| Nathan Marks

Should this Fool invest in the S&P 500? We’re in a bear market with many headwinds but the index has…

Read more »