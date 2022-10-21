Home » Investing Articles » Buying these cheap shares could give me £1,000 of passive income a year!

Buying these cheap shares could give me £1,000 of passive income a year!

In my latest hunt for extra passive income, I found one UK share that pays nearly 20% a year in cash. But what might go wrong with this dividend stream?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

After 35 years of investing, my hero remains mega-billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffett. Despite giving away $48bn to good causes, the 92-year-old ‘Oracle of Omaha’ still has a personal fortune of $96bn. And my favourite Buffett saying about passive income is: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”.

How I generate passive income

I love passive income: the earnings I make without effort, without working, and even while I sleep. Rather than slaving away in another job or side hustle, I generate passive income from my assets.

I don’t own any investment property/real estate, so I don’t collect rental income from tenants. Also, I don’t expect to get rich by saving, so I don’t keep piles of cash in deposit accounts. Likewise, I don’t own any government and corporate bonds, so I don’t get interest from these fixed-income securities.

For me, history has shown that the best way to generate passive income is by buying equities (stocks and shares) that pay dividends. These are regular cash payments paid by companies to shareholders, usually half-yearly or quarterly.

The big problem with share dividends

Right now, cheap UK shares offer some of the highest dividend yields among major asset classes. For example, the FTSE 100 index has a cash yield of 4.2% a year. But dozens of UK-listed shares offer much higher levels of passive income than this.

Now for the bad news: company dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time. During the Covid-19 crisis of 2020, many big businesses cut or cancelled their cash pay-outs. Similarly, if the UK economy goes into recession in 2022-23, then company dividends might decline.

When share prices slump

As an example of one FTSE 100 share that I own to generate passive income, take UK housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN). Alas, this stock has had a terrible 2022; here’s how it’s fallen over various timescales:

One day-2.8%
Five days-0.7%
One month-14.0%
Six months-46.4%
2022 YTD-57.7%
One year-54.1%
Five years-57.5%

This share has lost value over all seven periods, ranging from one day to five years. Gruesome. But as share prices decline, dividend yields rise (all else being equal). As a result, the potential passive income from this stock has skyrocketed this year.

This income share yields nearly 20% a year

As I write, this share trades at 1,213.5p, giving it a market value of £3.8bn. Yet the group’s latest full-year dividend of 235p a share equates to a dividend yield of 19.5% a year. In my experience, it’s very rare for FTSE 100 dividend yields to reach such elevated levels. Either share prices rebound and cash yields reduce, or dividends get slashed and yields drop.

As things stand, if I bought 426 Persimmon shares today, it would cost me around £5,170. If — and that’s a big if — the company doesn’t cut its dividend, then 235p times by 426 shares produces passive income of £1,001.10 a year for me. Wow.

Then again, with energy bills soaring and interest rates rising, I’m expecting an economic recession in 2023 and tough times for the UK housing market. Even so, I won’t sell my shares in Persimmon — not for now, at least!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Persimmon shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons Tesco shares could be ideal for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights three attractive features he sees in Tesco shares as a possible investment for his pension -- but…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Have we finally hit the turnaround point for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen further in 2022. Despite the latest stock market turmoil, might they have finally bottomed out?

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is near its year lows. I’d snap up these shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights a trio of FTSE 100 shares that have fallen in price and that he would happily buy…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Since ditching the Royal Mail name, International Distributions Services shares have crashed!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Royal Mail have crashed by over a third since it decided to change its name to International Distributions…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the boohoo share price an incredible bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

As a shareholder, Christopher Ruane has watched the collapsing boohoo share price with despair. Here he explains why he still…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Persimmon shares have crashed 35%! Do I sell now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Persimmon shares have more than halved over the past 12 months, but they keep falling. Having lost more than a…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is down 16% in a year. Will it start climbing soon?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite falling 16% over the past year, the Lloyds share price still doesn't tempt our writer to buy into the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears its 2022 low, I’d buy these cheap shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has dropped again today and is heading back towards its 2022 low. But I see deep value…

Read more »