Home » Investing Articles » 3 penny shares that are getting even cheaper

3 penny shares that are getting even cheaper

Investors often buy penny shares thinking they can’t fall any lower. Here are three that did just that, but they might be worth buying now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve watched a number of penny shares throughout 2022, and I’ve seen plenty that I think are undervalued. Today I’m revisiting three that have fallen further, for no obvious reason. It’s surely due, at least in part, to the current economic uncertainty. But it does make me think I might be looking at better buys now.

Structural steel

First up is structural steel maker Severfield (LSE:SFR). Severfield’s share price is now down 25% over the past 12 months, at 53p as I write. But in recent weeks, we’ve seen a slight uptick from a recent low of 46.7p.

Any recession is not going to help the construction industry. But I see Severfield as having a defensive advantage for when things pick up. Structural steel is at the core of just about all major construction projects, and that has to be an investing attraction.

The biggest risk I see is that an economic turnaround might be some way ahead, and we might see more share price weakness.

But in the meantime, we’re looking at a forecast dividend yield of 6%. Cover by earnings should be reasonably strong.

Lithium

Shares in Atlantic Lithium (LSE: ALL) climbed in the early months of the year. But from a 68p peak in April, the price has been on a slide. At the moment it’s looking relatively stable at 34p.

Atlantic Lithium shares are still up 70% over the past 12 months, and it’s on the back of electric vehicle (EV) technology. Lithium is the stuff that batteries are made of, and the industry can’t get enough of it.

In the current worldwide economic turmoil, EV maker shares have tumbled. Tesla is down 23% over the past 12 months, and NIO has crashed by 70%. No wonder the appetite for lithium stocks has soured.

The biggest risk, I think, is the lack of profit. It’ll be a few years yet before shareholders see any, and there has to be a risk of dilution from any new cash raises. But Atlantic has some very promising assets. And the EV sector will surely pick up again.

Health

Shares in healthcare services firm Totally (LSE:TLY) are down 15% in the past 12 months, at 29p. But it’s another that started the year well and has fallen quite heavily in recent months. Since July, Totally shares have lost 40%.

Some of the fall is probably justified, as Totally had been on a lofty price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. It’s admittedly hard to value a company when it turns from loss to profit, as it did in 2020-21. But today, a forecast P/E of 13 does not look stretching.

In fact, it looks very attractive when we see forecasts bringing it down to under eight next year. Analysts predict a dividend yield of 3.6% this year, and rising.

How referrals from the NHS might hold up if hospital admissions are dominated by Covid and influenza this winter is very uncertain, and that has to be a risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

3 reasons I won’t touch Aston Martin shares with a bargepole!

| Royston Wild

The Aston Martin share price has taken a battering over the past 12 months. Here's why I think it could…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to build a £5,000 second annual income

| Christopher Ruane

By saving and investing in UK shares regularly, our writer thinks he could supplement his main income. Here is how…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Dunelm shares after its latest results?

| John Choong

Dunelm shares haven't been doing well this year and are down 40%. Is the drop a buying opportunity for me…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, are Lloyds shares perfect for my income portfolio?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes that the yield on Lloyds shares has now reached 5%, with the potential to increase further, in…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are very unpopular. Here’s why I really want to buy them

| Michael Hawkins

Rolls-Royce shares have consistently been shunned by investors. However, I think it might be finally time for this prestigious company…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy BT shares today

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have slumped since July, with investors disappointed by the first-quarter performance. But I think that's strengthened the buy…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

Is it safe for me to invest in the S&P 500 today?

| Nathan Marks

Should this Fool invest in the S&P 500? We’re in a bear market with many headwinds but the index has…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

Should I aim for a million as my retirement pot? Not necessarily

| Anton Balint

A healthy pension is on the mind of every long-term investor. Realistically however, how much do we need when we…

Read more »