Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are selling Lloyds shares! Should I jump in?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are selling Lloyds shares! Should I jump in?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are fleeing from the FTSE 100 bank as the UK economy sinks. Are Lloyds shares now an unmissable bargain?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares regularly sit at the top of the list of most purchased stocks for Hargreaves Lansdown clients.

But more recently there’s been a seismic shift in the bank’s popularity with UK investors.

In fact Lloyds shares accounted for 2.2% of all sell orders on Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform in the past seven days. This made it the most sold stock in that time.

Dip buyers go missing

Tellingly there’s been a lack of interest from dip buyers in that time. Last week the ‘Black Horse Bank’ was only the 16th most popular stock on the platform. It accounted for 1.18% of all buy instructions.

That’s quite a fall from grace for the FTSE 100 bank. Here’s why I’m not tempted to buy Lloyds shares on the dip either.

Weak outlook

Banks are among the most economically sensitive companies out there. When times get tough they face an avalanche of bad loan charges and a dramatic fall in revenues.

Right now things are particularly tough for UK-focused banks like Lloyds. This is because the domestic economy faces a prolonged period of weak growth versus many other countries.

The risks to Lloyds’ earnings appear to be increasing too as economic headwinds intensify. This was illustrated in Goldman Sachs revised growth forecast over the weekend.

The US bank now expects Britain’s GDP to shrink 1% next year, down from the 0.4% contraction it previously predicted. It attributes this to deteriorating lending conditions and the corporation tax hike slated for April.

I’m not just worried about Lloyds’ outlook in the short-to-medium term. The UK is the only G7 economy to be smaller than it was before the pandemic. A combination of worsening productivity, Brexit, and a coronavirus-related hangover mean it could languish long into the future.

Rates support

The good news for Lloyds is that interest rates look set to keep rising strongly. A higher Bank of England benchmark boosts the margin between the rates banks offer savers and borrowers.

The City is now expecting interest rates to peak at around 5.1% next year. That’s more than double the current rate of 2.25%.

The likes of Lloyds probably won’t have to wait long for a big boost. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said over the weekend that “inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August”. The rate setters meet again in just over a fortnight.

Lloyds’ net income surged 12% in the first half of 2022 (to £8.5bn) thanks in large part to interest rate rises.

A risk too far

Lloyds shares command a low valuation right now. The stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6 times. It also carries a hefty 5.7% dividend yield.

But I believe the bank is a classic investment trap. Indeed, the heavy selling of its shares by Hargreaves Lansdown investors illustrates the increasing danger it poses to share pickers.

I for one plan to avoid the FTSE 100 firm at all costs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best shares to buy in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Finding the best shares to buy during volatility is challenging, but can lead to impressive long-term gains. How can I…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’m backing to boom in 2023

| Paul Summers

These FTSE 250-listed stocks have plummeted in value. But our writer is ready to buy more of them for his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 49%! Are Scottish Mortgage shares undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares have shed almost half their value in a year. Could now be the moment for our writer…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Why I’m keeping my money out of high-yield savings accounts

| Stephen Wright

With accounts offering 5% returns fixed for five years, is it time to look at high-yield savings accounts? Our author…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Could this be the time to buy growth shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Some leading growth shares have tumbled in value lately. But if their growth prospects remain strong, could now be the…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in income shares to target £300 of dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out the principles he would apply when buying income shares for his portfolio with a specific dividend…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares I’ve bought to hold for 30 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares trade on low P/E ratios and offer vast dividend yields. Here's why I bought them for my…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d rather generate passive income from shares than buy-to-let

| Harvey Jones

UK shares generate passive income with a lot less effort than becoming a buy-to-let landlord. And they're much easier to…

Read more »