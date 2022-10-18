Home » Investing Articles » AJ Bell investors are selling BP shares! Should I jump in?

AJ Bell investors are selling BP shares! Should I jump in?

Certain investors are falling out of love with the oil sector. BP shares in particular are experiencing some heavy selling. Are investors making a mistake though?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

The BP (LSE: BP) share price has soared 32% since the beginning of 2022. The oil major has rocketed, thanks to soaring crude prices following Russias invation of Ukraine.

But investors using AJ Bell’s investing platform are now heavily selling its shares. The FTSE 100 company accounted for 4.6% of all buy orders on the Youinvest platform in the seven days to Tuesday (18 October).

This made BP the second-most sold stock in that time, behind only Lloyds.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lack of serious interest from dip buyers. Last week, the oil business was only the 12th most bought stock with AJ Bell investors. It accounted for 2.2% of all buy instructions.

Are these investors making a mistake? Should I buy BP shares for my portfolio today?

Supply strains

As I say, BP’s share price has benefited from a period of elevated crude oil prices. And recent supply news suggests that fossil fuel values could keep rising in the short-to-medium term.

Last week, the OPEC+ group vowed to cut oil production by 2m barrels per day from November. The cartel says the move was due to economic and not political reasons. But the US White House claims that the broader group is “aligning” with member state Russia.

Either way, the move suggests high oil prices could be here to stay. OPEC+ supplies around half of the planet’s oil.

Demand and tax threats

Naturally, high oil prices play into the hands of producers like BP. Underlying replacement cost profit at this particular producer soared to $8.5bn in the second quarter. This was up considerably from $2.8bn a year earlier. And it encouraged BP to hike the quarterly dividend 10% year on year.

So why are AJ Bell investors selling the FTSE oil giant? One reason is the prospect of sinking crude prices as the global economy rapidly cools and demand shrinks. Tellingly, OPEC last week cut its world oil consumption forecasts for 2022 and 2023.

Markets also fear a windfall tax being imposed on British oil companies to help energy users pay their bills. Earlier this month, Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden claimed that such levies are “inevitable.”

The economic and political pressure on the government to introduce such a levy are rising too. On Monday, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt refused to rule out slapping billions of pounds worth of new taxes on the oil sector.

Here’s what I’m doing

It’s possible that oil prices could stay higher for longer. Supply worries could be here to stay that continue to boost BP’s earnings.

However, the risks facing oil companies in the long term are colossal as the world switches to cleaner energy sources.

In its defence, BP is investing heavily in renewables and alternative energy products to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. On Monday, it announced a $4.1bn deal to acquire renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy.

But the company will still rely on oil to drive profits in the future. Indeed, the amount BP is investing in greener fuels remains far below what it is spending to develop oil and gas assets.

I’m someone who buys shares for the long haul. And on balance, I’d rather buy other UK shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. . Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has billions in Apple shares. Here’s why I disagree with him

| Jon Smith

Despite his admiration for Warren Buffett, Jon Smith explains one particular problem he has with the legendary investor's current portfolio.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Hunting for stock market gems? Here are 2 ways I find them

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals ratios related to debt and cash flow that he's using to try and find good options to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares recover in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have taken a big hit this year, falling around 40%. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d buy Tesco shares today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have experienced a significant pullback in recent months and Edward Sheldon likes the risk/reward proposition at current levels.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Choong

Apple stock is one of Warren Buffett's favourite investments. So, here’s how much I’d have if I’d bought its shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are selling Lloyds shares! Should I jump in?

| Royston Wild

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are fleeing from the FTSE 100 bank as the UK economy sinks. Are Lloyds shares now an…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best shares to buy in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Finding the best shares to buy during volatility is challenging, but can lead to impressive long-term gains. How can I…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’m backing to boom in 2023

| Paul Summers

These FTSE 250-listed stocks have plummeted in value. But our writer is ready to buy more of them for his…

Read more »