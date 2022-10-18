Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons I’d buy Tesco shares today

3 reasons I’d buy Tesco shares today

Tesco shares have experienced a significant pullback in recent months and Edward Sheldon likes the risk/reward proposition at current levels.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares are getting quite a bit of attention at the moment. With the stock down from above 270p in mid-August to near 200p today, it’s attracting value hunters.

Would I buy Tesco shares for my own portfolio today? I would, if I was looking to boost my exposure to defensive UK stocks. Here are three reasons why.

Directors have been buying shares

One thing that stands out to me here is that directors at Tesco have been buying stock recently. On 5 October, the CEO, the CFO, and the chairman all snapped up shares. Then, a few days later, board member Byron Grote purchased stock. Combined, these four insiders bought around £250,000 worth of Tesco shares.

I see this buying activity as a positive development. Insiders have more information on a company than anyone else. They don’t buy company stock if they expect it to go down. These purchases indicate that those within the business believe the stock offers value right now.

Tesco is buying back its own shares

Another thing to like about Tesco is the fact the company is buying back its own shares. Previously, it announced a £750m share buyback programme and, last week, it gave HSBC the green light to repurchase £100m worth of shares on its behalf, as part of this overall programme. This also suggests management believes the stock offers value right now.

Share buybacks are positive because they reduce the number of shares on issue, which leads to higher earnings per share. This can help support a company’s share price.

There’s a big dividend on offer

Finally, there’s the big dividend yield. After the recent share price fall, Tesco’s prospective yield now stands at around 5.1%. I think that’s hard to ignore in the current environment. Dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings to dividends) is solid at around two times, which indicates that the chances of a dividend cut are quite low.

On the topic of dividends, it’s worth pointing out that Tesco recently hiked its interim payout by 20.3%. This large increase indicates that management is confident about the future.

Attractive risk/reward

Now, of course, there are risks to consider here. One is competition from Aldi and Lidl. With consumers looking to cut costs, Tesco could potentially lose market share to the discount players in the years ahead.

Another risk is debt. At the end of February, Tesco had net debt of £10.5bn on its balance sheet. This is not ideal in a rising interest rate environment. Higher interest payments could hit profits.

However, with the stock currently trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of less than 10, and offering a 5%+ dividend yield, I like the risk/reward proposition here. So I’d be comfortable taking a small position in Tesco today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Choong

Apple stock is one of Warren Buffett's favourite investments. So, here’s how much I’d have if I’d bought its shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are selling Lloyds shares! Should I jump in?

| Royston Wild

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are fleeing from the FTSE 100 bank as the UK economy sinks. Are Lloyds shares now an…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best shares to buy in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Finding the best shares to buy during volatility is challenging, but can lead to impressive long-term gains. How can I…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’m backing to boom in 2023

| Paul Summers

These FTSE 250-listed stocks have plummeted in value. But our writer is ready to buy more of them for his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 49%! Are Scottish Mortgage shares undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares have shed almost half their value in a year. Could now be the moment for our writer…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Why I’m keeping my money out of high-yield savings accounts

| Stephen Wright

With accounts offering 5% returns fixed for five years, is it time to look at high-yield savings accounts? Our author…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Could this be the time to buy growth shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Some leading growth shares have tumbled in value lately. But if their growth prospects remain strong, could now be the…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in income shares to target £300 of dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out the principles he would apply when buying income shares for his portfolio with a specific dividend…

Read more »