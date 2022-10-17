Home » Investing Articles » Saxo’s 5 stocks to watch this week

Saxo’s 5 stocks to watch this week

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Rivian among the five stocks that she will be watching as we enter into the second half of October.

Latest posts by Sam Robson (see all)
Published
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

One of Saxo’s leading market analysts, Jessica Amir, has highlighted five stocks to watch this week based on timely newsflow.

Rivian

“EV maker Rivian is recalling 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers, that’s nearly all the vehicles it sold. It comes as the company found a minor structural defect. Even though Rivian says the issue was discovered in seven vehicles, it recalled all out of caution.”

JPMorgan

“JPMorgan is the 14th biggest US stock among the S&500. It’s due to report third-quarter financial quarter results in the second week of October along with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. The two key things to watch with banks are their net interest margin and if that’s improving or weakening. Secondly, keep an eye on the quality of the banks’ loan books – and if they’ve deteriorated or improved.”

Fortescue Future Industries

“Fortescue Future Industries, teamed up with fellow ASX-listed company Incitec Pivot (IPL) to convert IPL’s ammonia facility into a hydrogen electrolysis hub. A Final Investment Decision is not expected to be made until 2023. However, it is hoped the hub will produce green ammonia, which can be exported, used in fertilizer, or used as a low-carbon fuel source for heavy transport, airports, and ports.”

Marathon Oil

“Marathon Oil is also one of the best performers in the S&P500 so far this month, up 20%. Marathon Oil along with many oil and gas producers have been rallying this month following the Oil price (West Texas Intermediate) moving up 16% in 11 days. It comes as OPEC+ agreed to reduce oil output by 2 million barrels a day from November. So the market is once again dealing with supply fears in the oil market.”

Dexcom

“Dexcom is so far the best performing stock in the S&P500 this month up 24% after announcing its newest glucose wearable device, Dexcom G7 is available globally, to those with diabetes aged 2 years and over. The wearable device is now selling in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong, with launches to take place soon in New Zealand and South Africa.”

Please note that you’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool UK’s Premium Investing Services.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 17 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 outlook remains jittery...

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have fallen by 12% this year, yet its profits may be about to surge by double-digits! Is now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

There are no no-brainers in investing

| Owain Bennallack

The lesson of history is not that every decade you get a ‘no-brainer’ chance to dust down your Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 shares for the electric vehicle revolution?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares supporting the electric vehicle industry that could be big long-term winners.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £40,000 annual income with dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying dividend shares while the stock market is falling could unlock a generous passive income in the long term.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

At 70p, are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are starting to look cheap, especially with cash flows finally surging once again. Is this a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 30 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm scouring the market for the best value stocks. Here are two dividend-paying stocks I'm thinking of buying to own…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE dividend stocks I’d buy for 8%+ yields!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains why he'd buy these two beaten-down dividend stocks that have index-beating yields for his passive income portfolio.

Read more »