Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim for a £40,000 annual income with dividend shares

How I’d aim for a £40,000 annual income with dividend shares

Buying dividend shares while the stock market is falling could unlock a generous passive income in the long term.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend shares have often been a popular destination for income-seeking investors. However, thanks to all the ongoing stock market volatility this year, many now offer impressive capital gains returns as well.

After all, with stocks being sold off on investor fears, plenty of top-tier businesses are now trading at a discount. And that includes the companies that aren’t affected by the macroeconomic factors plaguing the markets.

For investors diligent enough to spot the firms caught in the crossfire, the probability of outperforming the stock market in the long run increases drastically. In fact, today’s investment decisions could eventually yield an annual income of £40,000 with only a modest sum of capital.

Unlocking passive income with dividend shares

Looking at the FTSE 100, the British stock market offers an average dividend yield of around 4%. So, for investors with £1m in the bank, building a £40,000 annual income stream should be a piece of cake. Sadly, not everyone has the privilege of a seven-figure bank account.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways for investors, even those starting from scratch, to get to this impressive financial position.

I could start saving as much as possible, invest in real estate, or buy bonds. While there’s nothing particularly wrong with these approaches, today’s low-interest rate environment, even after the recent hikes, doesn’t offer particularly impressive returns. Or at least not when compared to dividend shares.

One of the easiest ways to tap into this income stream is arguably buying a FTSE 100 tracker fund. The index has historically yielded an annualised return of around 8% after reinvesting dividends. So if I were to allocate £500 each month from my salary at this rate of return, my portfolio would hit £1m within 34 years.

Alternatively, I can take a riskier approach of buying shares individually. By targeting specific high-quality companies, I can potentially hit a higher average return. Even if I can only muster a 10% average, that’s still enough to chop off five years from the waiting time to reach millionaire territory and my £40,000 passive income.

Managing expectations and risks

While the waiting time is far from ideal, the prospect of generating £40,000 each year without having to lift a finger is undoubtedly exciting. But it’s worth remembering nothing is guaranteed.

The previous calculation made the fundamental assumption that the FTSE 100 will continue delivering an 8% annualised return moving forward. But past performance is not a good indicator of future results. And it’s entirely possible that the rate of return could be lower, drastically increasing the waiting time.

Having said that, the low entry price available today, thanks to the ongoing stock market correction, does present a rare opportunity. Throughout every other economic wobble in history, buying strong dividend shares while they’re cheap has unlocked market-beating returns in the long run.

So while investing in stock is never risk-free, it’s still a risk worth taking, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 17 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 outlook remains jittery...

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have fallen by 12% this year, yet its profits may be about to surge by double-digits! Is now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

There are no no-brainers in investing

| Owain Bennallack

The lesson of history is not that every decade you get a ‘no-brainer’ chance to dust down your Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 shares for the electric vehicle revolution?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares supporting the electric vehicle industry that could be big long-term winners.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

At 70p, are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are starting to look cheap, especially with cash flows finally surging once again. Is this a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Saxo’s 5 stocks to watch this week

| Sam Robson

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Rivian among the five stocks that she will be watching as we enter into…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 30 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm scouring the market for the best value stocks. Here are two dividend-paying stocks I'm thinking of buying to own…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE dividend stocks I’d buy for 8%+ yields!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains why he'd buy these two beaten-down dividend stocks that have index-beating yields for his passive income portfolio.

Read more »