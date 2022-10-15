Home » Investing Articles » Does the Lloyds share price falling below 40p make it a no-brainer buy?

Does the Lloyds share price falling below 40p make it a no-brainer buy?

The Lloyds share price is falling even further as the UK economy tanks. How low does it have to go before investors see an unmissable buy?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) has had a tough year, along with other financial stocks. And for months, I’ve been fearing that the Lloyds share price could fall under 40p. Well, actually more like hoping, so I could buy more even cheaper.

It finally happened this week, and the 40p barrier was broken.

In a week when the government told us it wouldn’t cut spending, but is still slashing taxes, economists everywhere were possibly tearing their hair out.

Unsurprisingly, stock markets didn’t respond well. And financial stocks have been hit again. How far can the Lloyds share price fall before we’re truly looking at a no-brainer buy?

Valuation

Going on forecasts is risky. They’re often out of date and rarely take into account the latest news. And by the time this year ends, so much might have happened to make forecasts look silly.

But I reckon they can still be useful, providing we do a couple of things. One is check the fundamental strengths and weaknesses behind a forecast. The other is look for a good safety margin. On current forecasts, Lloyds shares are on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only six.

And the share price fall has pushed the dividend yield up to nearly 6%. That’s way ahead of the FTSE 100‘s 4%, in a year that could see the index’s second biggest dividend on record.

We’re also looking at a Price to Book ratio of around 0.6, which values Lloyds at only about 60% of its underlying asset value. That sounds crazy to me, providing the balance sheet is healthy

Balance sheet

At the interim stage, Lloyds reported a CET1 ratio of 12.6%. That’s down a bit from 13.1% a year previously, but it’s still strong.

In addition, risk-weighted assets had risen by £2.1bn, to £20.6bn, at 30 June. The results update spoke of “good performance in its core businesses including increased lending combined with rising interest rates and foreign exchange trading activity“.

That’s one reason why a bank should suffer less from rising interest rates. In fact, it should benefit, as they help to boost lending margins and profits. Total lending volumes can fall, of course, but they did the opposite in the first half of this year.

Risks

Lending might well fall in the second half, and that’s one of the risks. And Lloyds did recognise an £11m impairment charge “relating to expected credit loss driven largely by the future economic outlook“.

Contrasted with a £47m impairment credit in the first half of 2021, that’s not brilliant. But £11m isn’t much, and even if impairments rise in the second half (which I expect they will), I don’t see anything close to the pandemic crisis.

Any threat to the mortgage market is a threat to Lloyds, and that’s a real fear. And it’s entirely possible the bank might reduce its dividend in the short term.

The big question is whether there’s sufficient safety currently built into the very low Lloyds share price. For many, there clearly isn’t. But, for me, there is, and a top-up on Lloyds shares is a big possibility for my next purchase.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Ferrari shares in 2015, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari shares first roared onto the public markets in 2015. Would a £5,000 investment back then have made me any…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 penny stock I’d buy as stock markets continue to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm not panicking in this stock market correction. Instead, I'm looking for cheap penny stocks to buy for my portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the BHP dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This mining giant has paid out some huge dividends recently. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the BHP Group dividend forecast…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks in focus: Tesco and Imperial Brands

| G A Chester

Despite a strong performance, the shares of Imperial remain deep in traditional 'value' territory. A sell-off of Tesco stock has…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 oil stocks can outperform in this recession. Here’s how

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

FTSE 100 oil stocks have had a blistering year. I think the top stocks can continue reaping the rewards into…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

UK stocks: 1 to buy and 1 to avoid at all costs

| Stephen Wright

With UK share prices coming down recently, our author is on the lookout for cheap stocks to buy. But not…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Nathan Marks

Nathan Marks is on the lookout for cheap shares. He thinks that these two businesses can ride out this economic…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 today using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett likes buying shares in straightforward companies that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. Here are two…

Read more »