Home » Investing Articles » I can’t recall a time when UK dividend shares looked more exciting than today

I can’t recall a time when UK dividend shares looked more exciting than today

The FTSE 100 is packed with dividend shares offering high rates of income at low valuations. There are risks, but the potential rewards are high.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

I have shifted my focus from growth stocks to dividend shares, as there are so many tempting opportunities out there right now. The FTSE 100 is packed with top companies trading at low valuations and offering dizzying yields.

There are so many great UK dividend shares going cheap that if I named them all, this article would turn into a list. The following three have caught my attention. I’m not buying them today (I’m buying Rolls-Royce next) but I’m sticking them on my watchlist.

Asset manager Schroders now yields 6.8%, the highest I have seen. Its stock is also cheaper than I can remember, trading at just 7.3 times earnings. Unsurprisingly, given those numbers, the share price has tanked. It is down 38% over one year and 40% over five.

These three tempt me

Fund managers act as a geared play on market sentiment, so Schroders has been hammered by the wider sell-off. Yet its own results are solid, despite the carnage.

While pre-tax profits dropped 16% to £313m, operating profit rose 2% to £406.9m. Importantly, assets under management (AUM) grew 1% to £773bn. AUM have no doubt fallen since, but this shows resilience and with luck they should rebound when markets finally recover.

The housebuilding sector has been ravaged by rising interest rates, with the sell-off intensifying due to the recent gilt crisis. This has left Taylor Wimpey yielding 9.93%, and trading it just 4.8 times earnings. Its share price is down 42% in a year and 56% over five years.

Buying a housebuilder today is risky. A property market crash now looks inevitable, as mortgage costs rise. Taylor Wimpey could cut its dividend if things get bad. Again, this is risky, but much of that is reflected in today’s low valuation. Plus it has healthy cash reserves.

Vodafone Group has been one of my favourite dividend shares for years but I can’t remember a time when it yielded 7.96%, as it does today. It’s also cheap, trading at just 10.1 times earnings. Vodafone’s stock is down 10% over 12 months and 55% over five years.

The £27.33 telecoms giant has a wide global reach and will benefit as the falling pound boosts the value of its overseas revenues. However, it also carries €59.7b in debt, and this will become more of a burden as interest rates rise. Management might decide the high yield is an opportunity to cut the dividend.

These FTSE 100 stocks are risky but may reward

All of these stocks have fallen over the last five turbulent years, which has seen the pandemic, war, energy shock and rising interest rates. We live in a time of upheavals, but history shows that these are often the best time to invest in shares — for those who can take a long-term view. I’m building up my ammunition and will consider these and other FTSE 100 shares when I’ve got the cash.

Today’s problems aren’t going to be solved easily but any investor who waits for blue skies before parting with their money will never invest. I’m investing with a 20-year view, and today’s cheap valuations and high yields are too tempting to resist. Things have to get better at some point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Schroders (Non-Voting) and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target monthly income of £135

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains step by step how he would invest through his Stocks and Shares ISA to target a specific…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

I don’t care if FTSE 100 shares fall further, I’m buying them today

| Harvey Jones

I'm happy to go shopping for FTSE 100 shares today, even though I accept that they could have further to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

International Distribution Services shares plummet on Royal Mail news. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest trading update and considers whether the move downwards in rebranded Royal Mail shares is justified.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has halved in 2022. Is it a recovery play?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price this week hit less then half what it was when 2022 began. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down 35%, should I buy Pinterest stock?

| John Choong

After a number of positive events lately, Pinterest stock has slid back down again. So, could this be a buying…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Have easyJet shares hit a bottom?

| John Choong

easyJet shares are 50% down this year and lost 15% in the last month alone. Has its stock bottomed or…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why IAG shares just soared!

| John Choong

IAG shares have had a tumultuous time this year, losing 35% of their value. However, its stock popped 8% yesterday.…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Is this the perfect FTSE 100 share?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks this FTSE 100 share he already owns has a lot of appeal, considering its…

Read more »