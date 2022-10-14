Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target monthly income of £135

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target monthly income of £135

Christopher Ruane explains step by step how he would invest through his Stocks and Shares ISA to target a specific amount of regular passive income.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a good way to buy shares and hold them while anticipating their long-term price growth prospects. But I also find an ISA can be a convenient investment vehicle through which I aim to boost my passive income streams by investing in dividend shares.

Here is how I would invest £20,000 through a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a monthly dividend income of £135.

Setting an annual target

If I wanted to earn £135 per month, across the whole year my target would be £1,620 of dividend income. Different companies pay out dividends on their own schedules. So realistically, I would see my target of £135 as a monthly average rather than the exact amount I would expect to receive every month.

Understanding dividend yield

So, how would I know whether I might hope to hit the annual target of £1,620 in dividends?

That would depend on the average dividend yield of the shares I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Yield is basically an expression of the dividends I ought to receive each year as a percentage of my purchase price. So, for example, a 5% yield means that for every £100 I invest in shares I would hopefully receive £5 in dividends each year.

£1,620 is 8.1% of £20,000. So, if I invested £20,000 in shares with an average dividend yield of 8.1% or higher, I ought to hit my target.

Dividends and risk

However, dividends lack the certainty of some other investment returns, such as bank interest. Just because a share has an 8.1% dividend yield when I buy it does not mean that the dividends will continue at that level, or at all.

If business worsens, for example, the company may decide to reduce or cancel its dividend. Even large firms like Shell and Imperial Brands have done this in recent years. Equally, the company may increase its dividend on the back of robust business performance. Firms including Diageo and DCC have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Making selections for my Stocks and Shares ISA

That helps explain why I would diversify my Stocks and Shares ISA across a number of different companies. £20,000 is comfortably enough to let me split the money evenly across five or even 10 different companies.

I would also take care to hunt for shares with the characteristics I wanted. So rather than rush my selection, I would look for companies I understood I thought had a business model that could help them to pay out dividends for years or decades to come.

Focus on quality

In doing so, there is always a risk that I make a mistake – or get greedy.

Chasing yield alone could lead me into value traps, such as shares with a high dividend that gets cut after I invest. So I would always focus on quality when it came to investing through my Stocks and Shares ISA. I believe I could generate £135 each month in dividend income – but realistically it may take me time to select the right portfolio to do that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend and growth stocks I plan to hold for decades

| Kevin Godbold

There's some good value to be found in the FTSE 250 index right now, such as these three stocks I…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

I can’t recall a time when UK dividend shares looked more exciting than today

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed with dividend shares offering high rates of income at low valuations. There are risks, but…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

I don’t care if FTSE 100 shares fall further, I’m buying them today

| Harvey Jones

I'm happy to go shopping for FTSE 100 shares today, even though I accept that they could have further to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

International Distribution Services shares plummet on Royal Mail news. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest trading update and considers whether the move downwards in rebranded Royal Mail shares is justified.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has halved in 2022. Is it a recovery play?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price this week hit less then half what it was when 2022 began. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down 35%, should I buy Pinterest stock?

| John Choong

After a number of positive events lately, Pinterest stock has slid back down again. So, could this be a buying…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Have easyJet shares hit a bottom?

| John Choong

easyJet shares are 50% down this year and lost 15% in the last month alone. Has its stock bottomed or…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why IAG shares just soared!

| John Choong

IAG shares have had a tumultuous time this year, losing 35% of their value. However, its stock popped 8% yesterday.…

Read more »