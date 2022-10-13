Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy IAG shares now?

Should I buy IAG shares now?

IAG shares have fallen to near £1 in 2022 on the back of disruption across the airline industry. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

IAG (LSE: IAG) shares have experienced a significant decline recently. Year to date, the shares are down about 30%. Over one year, they’re down more than 40%.

Is this an opportunity to pick up a well-known FTSE 100 stock for my portfolio at a great price? Or are IAG shares a value trap? Let’s discuss.

Is now the time to buy IAG shares?

There are certainly reasons to be optimistic about IAG shares. For starters, CEO Luis Gallego told investors last month that he expects all airlines within the group (British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, etc) to be profitable this year. This is a positive development. Last year, the group posted a net loss of €2.9bn. Profits are, of course, a major driver of a company’s share price.

Secondly, the stock appears to be cheap. Right now, analysts expect the group to generate earnings per share (EPS) of 17.2 euro cents for 2023. If we assume the company can achieve this forecast, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is less than seven. That’s low compared to the broader market.

Will the IAG share price rebound?

Having said that, there is quite a bit of uncertainty here. To my mind, for the IAG share price to recover, a few things need to happen.

We need to see less disruption across the airline industry for a start. This year has been a mess in terms of delays and cancelled flights and this has hit the group’s capacity and revenues. Staff shortages have been the main problem. During the pandemic, 2.3m people left the global industry. As a result, there’s been a shortage of pilots, cabin crew, airport security, and more.

We also need consumer spending to hold up. This year, people have splashed the cash on flights after not travelling during Covid. However, it remains to be seen whether they will keep spending so much on holidays going forward. Right now, money is tight for a lot of people.

Additionally, we need to see oil prices take a breather. If the price keeps rising, it’s likely to have an impact on IAG’s profitability as fuel is a major cost for airlines.

Finally, for the IAG share price to rise, I think the group needs to show it has the capacity to pay down debt. At 30 June, net debt stood at €10,979m. This is an issue in the current rising-rate environment. It’s worth noting that my data provider tells me there’s a ‘serious risk of financial distress’ here within the next two years due to the debt levels.

My move now

Given how much needs to go right for IAG in the near term, I won’t be buying the shares for my portfolio any time soon. I’m concerned that the stock could be a value trap.

I think there are other safer stocks to buy for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I can make the average UK salary via passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can invest in both dividend and growth stocks now in order to make sizeable passive…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best, cheap UK shares to buy for my portfolio today. Here are two I'm avoiding despite…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I nibble on Lloyds shares at 38p?

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds shares have been in the eye of the economic storm this year. Our writer discusses whether he should go…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 like Warren Buffett (using his own words)!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes pieces of advice directly from Warren Buffett and applies them to how he should be investing at…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is down by double-digits in 2022, creating amazing buying opportunities for patient investors. But is this the…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

What almost 70% of private investors are doing to handle this market volatility

| Kevin Godbold

eToro thinks DIY investors have an edge over the institutions, and recent data shows they know how to use it…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £350 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Targeting a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA, our writer looks at what it would take to reach this goal if…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday 13 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 falls for six days in a row...

Read more »