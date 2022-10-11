Home » Investing Articles » Are Burberry shares a great buy?

Are Burberry shares a great buy?

Burberry shares have recovered 25% from their 2022 low and have been on a rally recently. With that in mind, should I buy its stock?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together

Image source: Getty Images

Burberry (LSE:BRBY) shares have recovered by more than 20% since May. In fact, its stock has been rallying in recent weeks after a reshuffling of its management team was announced. So, should I be buying its shares?

Well insulated

As a luxury goods company, Burberry stands to gain during a time of inflation. This is in part due to a psychological phenomenon called the Veblen effect. This is when consumers perceive an increase in price as a good thing because it brings better value.

This effect could be seen when Burberry gave its Q1 trading update. Although overall revenue stagnated, this was due to Chinese sales being dampened by lockdowns. The real spark was the numbers from Europe. Sales from the region saw significant growth despite sky-high inflation plaguing the region.

It’s for that reason that Burberry was able to provide a positive outlook. The board forecasts to hit high single-digit revenue growth, which should be further helped by a weaker pound. Additionally, management expects to achieve an operating margin of 20% by FY24.

Daniel Lee’s in the house

Last month, current COO and CFO Julie Brown mentioned her intention to step down from her role in March. Although her replacement is yet to be named, outgoing CCO Riccardo Tisci was replaced with Daniel Lee. As a result, Burberry saw its share price rally by 10%.

Despite Tisci’s excellent reputation, Lee is thought to be bringing a breath of fresh air to the brand. During his time at Bottega Veneta, Lee managed to revive the brand during a period of stagnation. This is what Burberry shareholders will be expecting when he releases his first line in February. He’s expected to use his experience at Bottega innovate the British brand’s heritage check and trench into a collection of best-selling leather accessories, which have been lagging behind the likes of LVMH, Gucci, and Dior. As a result, an overhaul and pivot towards a younger generation should boost sales and margins, according to fashion analyst Flavio Cereda of Jefferies.

Is Burberry wearing off?

With that in mind, would I add to my current Burberry position? Well, I’ve got no doubts about the British firm’s financials. It’s got a robust balance sheet and has been able to maintain its excellent profit margins of 14% through this difficult period.

That being said, I do have my reservations. Burberry still heavily relies on China to prop up its numbers. Given that more than half its sales come from Asia, hoping for a rebound there is a massive bet. The latest data from China shows how risky this bet is, as consumer spending dropped substantially in September.

Even so, I believe the high-end resilience of the luxury market paired with the long-term prospects of the company make it a great inflation hedge. Nonetheless, the current headwinds surrounding a China recovery presents a ceiling to its earnings potential. I think this is why Burberry shares have failed to breach the £20 mark.

After all, analysts from the likes of Barclays and JP Morgan have given the stock a neutral rating with a target price of £20. Therefore, I’m planning to hold my current position for the time being and may buy more if the stock drops lower.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Burberry. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

PayPal stock just crashed! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Down 55% this year, PayPal stock has suffered further misfortunes. But with a healthy outlook, should I buy its stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Card Factory at the current share price?

| James J. McCombie

The Card Factory share price looks cheap at a P/E of 5.6, but I have some concerns about this discount…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

4 of the best stocks to buy today

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks that there are some great investing opportunities right now. Here are the top four stocks he wantto…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this dividend stock with its juicy 7%+ yield!

| Jabran Khan

This dividend stock boosts Jabran Khan's passive income stream. He explains why he purchased the shares recently.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are still buying Lloyds shares! Should I jump in?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock remains a popular buy among investors using Hargreaves Lansdown's platform. Is it one of the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How investing £3 a day could generate passive income of £780 a month

| Harvey Jones

By investing regular monthly sums in FTSE 100 dividend shares I expect to generate a comfortable passive income to fund…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Is the Argo Blockchain share price heading to zero?

| Christopher Ruane

After the Argo Blockchain share price collapse, one shareholder considers whether he should wait hoping for recovery -- or if…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this FTSE 100 stock for returns and growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains why he added this FTSE 100 incumbent to his portfolio for returns and growth.

Read more »