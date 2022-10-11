4 of the best stocks to buy today

Our author thinks that there are some great investing opportunities right now. Here are the top four stocks he wantto buy today for his portfolio.

With stock market volatility at elevated levels and the value of the pound falling against the dollar, what are the best stocks to buy today? I’m looking at four ideas for my own portfolio.

Rightmove

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is a stock that’s firmly on my radar at the moment. The stock has been expensive for some time, but its share price has fallen significantly since the start of the year.

As a result, the stock has reached a level where it’s my top stock to buy for my portfolio today. I’m looking to add to my investment in Rightmove shares at today’s prices.

The company faces some very obvious headwinds. Rising interest rates mean more expensive mortgages and that’s likely to reduce the number of listings on the company’s platform.

I expect the housing market to recover, though. And when it does, I think that Rightmove’s margins and cash generation mean it will be a terrific business to own in my portfolio.

Netflix

It’s not so long ago that Netflix shares traded at a price that put it way beyond anything I’d consider. But the shares are down almost 62% since the start of the year.

The company has been losing subscribers in its key North American markets and there’s a risk this might continue. But at today’s prices, I’d buy the stock.

Despite the loss of subscribers, Netflix is still the dominant participant in the streaming market. And I expect this to be significant going forward.

The introduction of its new ad-supported tier should help increase both revenue and profits. That’s why this is a top stock for me to buy today.

Experian

A second FTSE 100 stock that I would buy right now is Experian. I think that the company is one of the most difficult businesses in the UK to disrupt.

This is another stock that is significantly cheaper than it once was. Experian shares are down 26% since the beginning of January.

Demand for Experian’s services has been high recently, as low interest rates have been fuelling demand for loans. But as interest rates rise, there’s a risk that Experian’s profits might falter.

As with Rightmove, I think that the downturn that the market is anticipating will prove to be temporary. And with a long time to invest, I’m looking to buy shares today.

Berkshire Hathaway

Lastly, I believe this could be a great time to add to my investment in Berkshire Hathaway. Higher interest rates could, I think, really suit Warren Buffett’s company.

Unlike the others, Berkshire Hathaway stock hasn’t fallen by that much. The stock is only down 11% this year.

I’ve been a Berkshire shareholder for some time now. And I think that the company has been waiting patiently for times such as these.

Berkshire has around $70bn available to deploy. And I think that higher interest rates and tighter economic conditions are likely to bring about investment opportunities.

Stocks to buy today

I don’t know whether these stocks are going to go higher or lower in the near future. But I’d buy them today because I think that the underlying businesses have bright future prospects.