Home » Investing Articles » Start generating passive income with £2.50 a day? Here’s how I’d do it

Start generating passive income with £2.50 a day? Here’s how I’d do it

With just £2.50 per day, could an investor generate significant passive income? Here’s how our author would go about doing it.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

For me, generating passive income is what investing is all about. But I don’t need huge amounts of cash to get started.

Investing in dividend stocks allows me to receive regular cash payments that I don’t have to work for. And I could get started investing with just £2.50 per day.

Obviously, the more I invest, the more I stand to gain. But here’s how I’d build a passive income portfolio with small, regular deposits.

Building a portfolio

The first thing to note is that £2.50 per day can add up quickly. Over a year, that’s £912.50 available to invest.

Doing that for 30 years means investing a total of £27,375. That’s a significant sum all by itself. 

The key to generating passive income, though, is investing in companies that distribute their earnings to shareholders.

By reinvesting the dividends I receive, I can grow my portfolio much more quickly. Alongside the regular £2.50 that I’d put aside, that would allow me to build a meaningful portfolio.

To get started, I’d look for stocks that have high dividend yields. These can be risky, since a high yield can be a sign that a company’s payments are unsustainable.

Dividend stocks

I don’t think that this is true of every stock with a big dividend yield, though. And there are some in the UK that I think are great choices right now.

The first is Lloyds Banking Group. I think that this company can do very well as interest rates rise and that its dividend is likely to grow over time as a result.

Another is Legal & General, which has an excellent record of maintaining its dividend payments. At the moment, the stock pays a dividend yielding over 8%.

Lastly, I’d buy shares in Shell. The company has a policy of returning its profits to shareholders while also investing in the transition to renewable energy.

Passive income

What could I expect to achieve by investing using this strategy? That depends on how well my investments do, but I think I could achieve a return of between 4% and 8%.

If I achieve an average return of 6%, then I’d have a portfolio worth £72,115 after 30 years. And a 6% dividend would provide me with £4,030 in annual passive income.

Of course, things could go less well. If I only achieve a 4% return, then I’d have a portfolio worth £51,157 that paid me £1,932 annually without me having to do anything.

But if things went better and I achieved an 8% return, then things could really take off for me. That would give me a portfolio worth £103,339 paying £7,585 in dividends.

There’s always risk associated with investing in stocks and returns are uncertain. But I could absolutely generate meaningful passive income with £2.50 per day.

One of the most important things about this strategy is that I continue to invest for a long time. So if I were looking to pursue it, I’d be getting started straight away.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

Extreme choppiness on financial markets leaves a huge range of quality assets trading below value. Here are two top value…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Sainsbury’s dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines the Sainsbury's dividend forecast for the years ahead. He also discusses whether he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why investors are piling into dividend stocks in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors all over the world have been moving their money out of growth shares and into dividend stocks this year.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in discounted income stocks right now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he would go about investing in income stocks after the recent FTSE correction that followed…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’m buying at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox looks at two passive income stocks that are currently trading at discounted prices after the recent stock…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market crash could really occur in the coming months amid a global downturn…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock is 48% off its highs. I plan to buy more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a UK growth stock that looks very cheap right now. Given that management has 'skin in the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Warrren Buffett doubled his holdings in this US tech stock in 2017, and today it's his largest position. Our writer…

Read more »