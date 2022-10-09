Home » Investing Articles » Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market crash could really occur in the coming months amid a global downturn and immense geopolitical tension.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

In the UK, the stock market hasn’t done too well over the past month after a new government leadership spooked investors. But what’s the chance of a stock market crash? Maybe I should be gearing my portfolio for the worst. Let’s explore.

What could cause a crash?

We’re experiencing a global economic downturn. Inflation was pushing higher around the world even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While this is having a particularly unpleasant effect in the UK and other developed nations, the impact in the developing world is disastrous. After all, poorer nations just can’t absorb the cost increases that we’re seeing.

This isn’t good for markets however, looking at the FTSE 100 and, on a very basic level, it’s clear that companies are still making money. It’s a tougher operating environment, but not one that can’t be navigated. Plus, valuations are pretty low on the index. So I don’t see this causing a stock market crash.

However, as US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, the threat of nuclear “Armageddon” is closer today than anytime since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 1962. With the Kremlin threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons to protect what it now claims is its territory, the risk appears very real.

The use of a tactical nuclear strike in Ukraine will bring death and destruction on an unimaginable scale. And it would also likely bring about a stock market crash as investors fear a further escalation.

Here’s what I’m doing

Let’s be honest, in the case of a nuclear Armageddon, my portfolio is the least of my worries. But I’m not really preparing for that, despite President Biden’s comments. In fact, if I was really preparing, I’d have sold all of my positions. Instead, I’m focusing on defensive stocks and those that will benefit from the weakness of the pound right now.

One of my top picks, which I’ve been buying more of, is Unilever. The London-based, fast-moving consumer goods giant sells in 190 countries and claims that 3.4bn people use its products every day. It also earns 58% of its income in emerging markets. Approximately 17% of the company’s revenue comes from the US — with a strong dollar, this should be good for Unilever.

Unilever also has defensive qualities due to the strength of the brands it owns, such as Hellmann’s, Marmite, Heinz, Persil, and Lifebuoy.

Diageo is another company with these characteristic. A large proportion of its sales are made in the US, and it’s growing considerably in developing economies. But it also owns internationally known drinks and spirits brands — strong brands tend to do well even when pockets get squeezed.

Despite recessions not being good for credit quality, banks should be doing well right now as interest margins rise. In fact, interest rates have been near zero for over a decade. So with the base rate set to near 6% next year, we’re looking at a new period of enhanced profitability for banks. And that’s why I’ve recently bought more shares in Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo, Lloyds Banking Group, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

Extreme choppiness on financial markets leaves a huge range of quality assets trading below value. Here are two top value…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Sainsbury’s dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines the Sainsbury's dividend forecast for the years ahead. He also discusses whether he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why investors are piling into dividend stocks in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors all over the world have been moving their money out of growth shares and into dividend stocks this year.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in discounted income stocks right now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he would go about investing in income stocks after the recent FTSE correction that followed…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’m buying at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox looks at two passive income stocks that are currently trading at discounted prices after the recent stock…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock is 48% off its highs. I plan to buy more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a UK growth stock that looks very cheap right now. Given that management has 'skin in the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Warrren Buffett doubled his holdings in this US tech stock in 2017, and today it's his largest position. Our writer…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that may now be screaming buys

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods believes these two FTSE 250 companies could have strong growth potential and thinks he'll invest in both of…

Read more »