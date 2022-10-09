Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £500 in Shell shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £500 in Shell shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Shell shares have been among the best performers on the FTSE 100 this year. But what about the longer term, and have I missed my chance to buy?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home

Image source: Getty Images

Shell (LSE:SHEL) shares are up 40% over the past 12 months. That’s pretty phenomenal for a company of its size. With a market-cap of £165bn, it is currently the largest firm listed on the FTSE 100 — marginally ahead of pharma giant AstraZeneca.

But let’s take a closer look at what’s been moving the Shell share price, and explore whether I’m too late to buy stock in this oil giant.

Five-year trend

If I had invested £500 in Shell shares five years ago, today I’d have about £502, plus dividends. It’s not that the share price has stayed still. It’s quite the opposite. The share price plummeted in 2020 when the pandemic hit and oil even went negative for a brief period when traders couldn’t find buyers for hydrocarbons products.

In fact, over the last two years, which takes us back to September 2020, the Shell share price is up a huge 148%. It’s clear that the company’s fortunes have really turned around over the past 24 months. However, it is worth remembering that peaks and troughs are expected in cyclical industries as demand waxes and wanes.

A bumper year, but its outlook is souring

Shell shares have soared this year on the back of rising oil prices. In fact, margins have been pretty good in the downstream and retail parts of the business too. And it’s not just oil, Shell, like other hydrocarbons companies, extracts and sell natural gas. As we all know, the spot price of natural gas has gone through the roof this year.

But, like other investors, I am trying to work out what the operating environment will look like in six-12 months, as well as further into the future. And there is some uncertainty here.

The global economy is expected to weaken this year and that could bring crude prices down as low as $45 next year, according to Citi analysts. In fact, since that forecast, we’ve already seen OPEC+ reduce oil production once, and the nations could commit to much larger cuts in October and November.

Will it be enough to keep oil prices where they are? It’s hard to tell. But it is clear amid weakening economic forecasts in Europe, China and elsewhere in the developing world, that there is downward pressure on oil prices.

Too late to buy, or too early?

Shell operates in a cyclical industry, so I knew this bumper year wouldn’t last forever. Personally, I think I’ve missed this year’s bull run so I won’t be buying now. In fact, I expect to see the share price fall towards the end of the year as oil demand weakens.

However, I’m pretty bullish on the long run, so I’d consider buying at a better entry point later in the year. There are two reason for this.

Firstly, two major demand shocks in the last seven years have made oil producers a lot leaner. And that means breakeven points have come down — all in all, I find them more attractive businesses today than they were a decade ago.

Secondly, I contend that we’re entering a period of scarcity and enhanced competition over the long run, and this will push prices up. Companies like Shell will benefit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

Extreme choppiness on financial markets leaves a huge range of quality assets trading below value. Here are two top value…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Sainsbury’s dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines the Sainsbury's dividend forecast for the years ahead. He also discusses whether he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why investors are piling into dividend stocks in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors all over the world have been moving their money out of growth shares and into dividend stocks this year.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in discounted income stocks right now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he would go about investing in income stocks after the recent FTSE correction that followed…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’m buying at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox looks at two passive income stocks that are currently trading at discounted prices after the recent stock…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market crash could really occur in the coming months amid a global downturn…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock is 48% off its highs. I plan to buy more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a UK growth stock that looks very cheap right now. Given that management has 'skin in the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Warrren Buffett doubled his holdings in this US tech stock in 2017, and today it's his largest position. Our writer…

Read more »