Home » Investing Articles » Could Rolls-Royce shares plunge to 0p?

Could Rolls-Royce shares plunge to 0p?

Dr. James Fox explores what’s next for Rolls-Royce shares. The stock has experienced continued turbulence in 2022 as debt weighs on its recovery.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have been among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 in recent years. Flying high before the pandemic, the stock crashed as Covid-induced lockdowns saw flying hours drastically cut.

Many investors, myself included, thought 2022 might be an easier one for Rolls. However, the share price is down another 49% over the last 12 months. So, let’s take a closer look at Rolls-Royce’s fortunes and explore whether the share price could hit 0p.

Could Rolls really hit zero?

No company is immune from bankruptcy or insolvency. In fact, even state-backed firms such as Rolls-Royce could succumb to market pressures. And that is what it would take for the Rolls-Royce share price to hit 0p.

But is it really possible? Well, debt is a major issue for Rolls-Royce. As of June, net debt stood at £5.1bn. The group has also been selling business segments in an effort to raise £2bn — some of which has and will be used to reduce the debt burden.

While it’s good to see net debt coming down, servicing the debt is expensive. Rolls is actually barred from paying dividends until at least 2023 as part of its loan terms. 

However, debt is becoming more manageable, and barring any further demand shock, the company should be able to stave off bankruptcy fears and start pushing forward. Moody’s recently changed Rolls-Royce’s outlook to stable from negative.

Are things actually improving?

One of the biggest issues for Rolls-Royce this year was the so-called travel chaos. Rolls’s civil aviation segment earns money through flying hours contracts and its been concerning to see the aviation sector recover slower than anticipated. Moreover, some areas of the world, such as South East Asia, are yet to fully reopen to international travel. Having said this, the general trend is positive for air travel.

More broadly, all segments, including power systems and defence, have been boosted this year. The power systems division has seen its orders grow by 53% to £2.1bn over the past year. While the jury is out over the future profitability of the modular nuclear reactor programme, the plan was recently given government approval.

And naturally, as Putin wages war in Ukraine, the defence business is reportedly doing well. The company has existing contracts whereby it provides ongoing support to defence departments around the world.

But importantly, this multi-billion-pound order book gives management good visibility going forward.

Why I’d buy Rolls-Royce shares

I already own Rolls-Royce stock, but I’d buy more. The firm is going through a tough period but there have been major restructuring efforts in order to bring debt under control and enhance profitability.

I also like Rolls because it operates in industries with high barriers to entry. Aviation, power systems, and defence are sectors where there are real premiums on quality. It’s unlikely that newcomers will be able to compete in these industries without a huge amount of start-up capital.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

Extreme choppiness on financial markets leaves a huge range of quality assets trading below value. Here are two top value…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Sainsbury’s dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines the Sainsbury's dividend forecast for the years ahead. He also discusses whether he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why investors are piling into dividend stocks in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors all over the world have been moving their money out of growth shares and into dividend stocks this year.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in discounted income stocks right now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he would go about investing in income stocks after the recent FTSE correction that followed…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’m buying at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox looks at two passive income stocks that are currently trading at discounted prices after the recent stock…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market crash could really occur in the coming months amid a global downturn…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock is 48% off its highs. I plan to buy more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a UK growth stock that looks very cheap right now. Given that management has 'skin in the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Warrren Buffett doubled his holdings in this US tech stock in 2017, and today it's his largest position. Our writer…

Read more »