Home » Investing Articles » With the Tesco share price down 20% in a month, is it now time to put the stock in my shopping trolley?

With the Tesco share price down 20% in a month, is it now time to put the stock in my shopping trolley?

The Tesco share price has fallen by 21% over the past month. James Beard looks at the company’s recent results and asks whether now is the time to invest.

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images

With the Tesco (LSE:TSCO) share price down by 21% this month at the time of writing, is now the time to bag myself a bargain, and invest in Britain’s biggest grocer? It has just released its half-year results, presenting me with an opportunity to assess the company’s prospects.

Financial performance

Although Tesco’s sales (including fuel) increased by 6.7% to £32.5bn during the six months to 27 August 2022, adjusted operating profit fell by 9.8% to £1.3bn. Despite this, the full-year profit guidance remains unchanged, albeit more towards the lower end of expectations.

Chief executive Ken Murphy blamed inflation for the decline in profitability and noted that customers are “watching every penny to make ends meet”.

Tesco announced a 20% hike in its interim dividend to 3.85p per share. If the final dividend is increased by the same amount, this would give a yield of 6.5% — well above the FTSE 100 average of around 4%.

The supermarket is also part way through a £750m share buyback programme.

Competition

But, Tesco is facing fierce competition.

Everyone can see the impact that discounters, like Lidl and Aldi, are having on the £200bn UK grocery market. These two German supermarkets now have 1,900 stores between them, and a combined market share of 16%, compared to Tesco’s 27%.

Last month, Aldi replaced Morrisons as the UK’s fourth biggest supermarket. Tesco is seemingly so worried that it has introduced the “Aldi Price Match”.

Lidl’s former UK boss, Ronny Gottschlich, has predicted that both Aldi and Lidl will overtake Tesco’s market share by 2027.

And it’s not just traditional supermarkets that are threatening Tesco. Retailers like B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland are selling more discounted groceries than ever before.

However, in the face of this competition, Tesco has fared slightly better than its rivals.

Over the past five years, Tesco’s market share has fallen by 1.2 percentage points compared to 1.9%, 1.8% and 1.5%, for Sainsburys, Morrisons and Asda, respectively.

But there is clearly a shift away from the more traditional supermarkets towards the discounters.

Growth

So, how is Tesco going to arrest this decline?

Growth through overseas expansion does not appear to be on the agenda. In 2021, Tesco’s board took the strategic decision to close its international wholesale arm in Europe, the Middle East and Australia. It also sold its stores in Thailand and Malaysia for £8bn.

Perhaps in a few years’ time, Tesco will merge with one of its smaller UK rivals? However, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority may object to this.

Tesco Bank was started in 1997, as a means of generating an additional income stream. Today, the bank contributes 5% of operating profit and seems unlikely to grow significantly.

Strategic drivers

Instead, Tesco has established six “strategic drivers”, hoping to create long-term value for its shareholders.

These drivers include financial targets like reducing costs, improving cash generation and achieving a 4% operating margin. In addition, there are less well-defined objectives, like wanting to serve shoppers better every day, maximising value from the company’s property portfolio and innovating.

Although uncontroversial, none of these appear to be particularly ambitious, and do little to reassure me that Tesco can arrest a seemingly long-term decline.

What am I going to do?

I am therefore not going to invest in Tesco. Instead, I’m going to shop around for better bargains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard does not have a position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value, Sainsbury (J), and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

Down nearly 90%, is the Naked Wines share price scraping the barrel yet?

| Christopher Ruane

Down almost 90% in a year, could the Naked Wines share price go lower? Christopher Ruane fears so and explains…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 things that could make or break Lloyds shares

| Charlie Carman

With macroeconomic uncertainty rising, Charlie Carman analyses three key factors that could determine the future direction for Lloyds shares.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 10%, the most valuable stock on the FTSE 100 is starting to look cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether the FTSE 100's most valuable stock, AstraZeneca, looks like a good buy after its 10%…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock for recovery and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock which has come under pressure in recent months due…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly in shares to target £56,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £500 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This is how I'd invest a small lump sum in UK shares today in order to maximise long-term returns in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Polymetal share price as the Ukraine war enters a new phase?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price collapsed after Russia invaded Ukraine. So is this gold miner a diamond in the rough? Dr…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is below 800p! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Scottish Mortgage share price has plummeted this year. Here, this Fool explains why he thinks the stock could be…

Read more »