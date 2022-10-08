Home » Investing Articles » FTSE director dealings: Tesco, Legal & General, Next

FTSE director dealings: Tesco, Legal & General, Next

Insider transactions can indicate whether a company’s doing well. So, here are this week’s biggest director dealings at three FTSE firms.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag

Image source: Getty Images

Director dealings are essentially insider transactions for shares between directors and the companies they work for. These dealings are always made public, and are often considered a good indicator of a company’s future prospects. However, they don’t get nearly as much attention as other company news due to their complex nature. Nonetheless, here I’m breaking down this week’s biggest director dealings from three FTSE firms.

Tesco

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is the UK’s biggest supermarket. Apart from selling groceries, the retailer also has businesses in fuel, banking services, and mobile phone plans. It also has operations in several European countries.

The grocer posted its half-year earnings earlier this week. Tesco shareholders reacted negatively to the numbers, dropping the stock by 3% as CEO Ken Murphy revised the company’s outlook downwards, albeit slightly. Nevertheless, a large number of director dealings occurred with executives of the FTSE giant opting to purchase a substantial number of shares to shore up investor confidence.

  • Name: John Allan
  • Position of director: Chairman
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 5 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 45,000 @ £2.09
  • Total value: £94,050
  • Name: Ken Murphy
  • Position of director: Group Chief Executive Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 5 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 24,352 @ £2.04
  • Total value: £49,675.64
  • Name: Imran Nawaz
  • Position of director: Chief Financial Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 5 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 24,352 @ £2.04
  • Total value: £49,675.64

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is a multinational financial services and asset management company from London. Not only does it offer life insurance, it also offers services such as investment management, lifetime mortgages, pensions, and annuities.

L&G also reported results, although just a brief trading update on its H1 performance. In short, it expects full-year operating profit growth to roughly match its first-half figure of 8%. Additionally, the insurer expects annual capital generation of £1.8bn as interest rate increases should positively impact its bottom line and solvency coverage ratio. Following this positive update, four director dealings were carried out.

  • Name: Henrietta Baldock
  • Position of director: Non-Executive Director
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 1,096 @ £2.14
  • Total value: £2,343.25
  • Name: Ric Lewis
  • Position of director: Non-Executive Director
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 1,486 @ £2.14
  • Total value: £3,177.07
  • Name: Nilufer von Bismarck
  • Position of director: Non-Executive Director
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 3,061 @ £2.14
  • Total value: £6,544.42
  • Name: Sir John Kingman
  • Position of director: Chairman
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 759 @ £2.16
  • Total value: £1,642.48

Next

Next (LSE: NXT) is a multinational clothing company. Aside from clothes, it also sells footwear and home products. It has 500 stores located in the UK, with another 200 across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Next shares have dropped 15% since its half-year report and are now down almost 45% this year. Under those circumstances, it seems Next’s chairman and his partner bought a large number of shares to reassure investors. Having said that, this trade occurred last week and was only reported this week.

  • Name: Michael Roney & Sandra Silverio De Roney
  • Position of director: Chairman and civil partner
  • Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares
  • Date of transaction: 30 September 2022
  • Amount bought: 7,500 @ £2.16
  • Total value: £359,211.59
  • Name: Lord Wolfson of Aspley Guise
  • Position of director: Chief Executive Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Long-term incentive plan (partnership shares)
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 4,891 @ Nil
  • Total value: N/A
  • Name: Amanda James
  • Position of director: Group Finance Director
  • Nature of transaction: Long-term incentive plan (partnership shares)
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 2,978 @ Nil
  • Total value: N/A
  • Name: Richard Papp
  • Position of director: Group Merchandise and Operations Director
  • Nature of transaction: Long-term incentive plan (partnership shares)
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 2,887 @ Nil
  • Total value: N/A
  • Name: Jane Shields
  • Position of director: Group Sales, Marketing, and HR Director
  • Nature of transaction: Long-term incentive plan (partnership shares)
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 2,887 @ Nil
  • Total value: N/A
  • Name: Amanda James
  • Position of director: Group Finance Director
  • Nature of transaction: Sale of shares (gift to spouse)
  • Date of transaction: 3 October 2022
  • Amount bought: 2,978 @ Nil
  • Total value: N/A

Types of shares

To provide context, there are a few types of shares that can be purchased by directors. Some directors opt to purchase shares via the open market. Having said that, directors also have the option to purchase and receive shares via a share incentive plan (SIP).

A SIP is an employee plan for companies within the UK to flexibly award shares to employees. Publicly listed companies normally exercise this option because it’s tax-efficient for both the employer and its employees.

FTSE Director Dealings: Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
Types of shares within a SIP

On this occasion of FTSE director dealings, Tesco’s three most influential directors bought shares with their own cash. This was also the case with L&G’s directors, although its non-executive directors bought shares under their terms of appointment.

On the other hand, Next’s chairman and his partner purchased shares at several venues which amounted to £0.3m worth of equity. Meanwhile, the other four directors acquired shares as part of a vesting of share awards under the March 2019-22 plan. These shares need to be held for a minimum period of two years before realising their value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 10%, the most valuable stock on the FTSE 100 is starting to look cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether the FTSE 100's most valuable stock, AstraZeneca, looks like a good buy after its 10%…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock for recovery and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock which has come under pressure in recent months due…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly in shares to target £56,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £500 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This is how I'd invest a small lump sum in UK shares today in order to maximise long-term returns in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Polymetal share price as the Ukraine war enters a new phase?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price collapsed after Russia invaded Ukraine. So is this gold miner a diamond in the rough? Dr…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is below 800p! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Scottish Mortgage share price has plummeted this year. Here, this Fool explains why he thinks the stock could be…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Could these 2 FTSE 100 stocks be about to soar?

| Andrew Woods

In the middle of a market sell-off, Andrew Woods has identified two FTSE 100 stocks that he thinks could soon…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have picked up from their low point, but they're still well down. I see three financial factors that…

Read more »