Home » Investing Articles » Could these 2 FTSE 100 stocks be about to soar?

Could these 2 FTSE 100 stocks be about to soar?

In the middle of a market sell-off, Andrew Woods has identified two FTSE 100 stocks that he thinks could soon see their share prices flying higher.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

I’m always on the hunt for shares that could be on the rise. To that end, I’ve trawled through the indices and I think I’ve found two FTSE 100 stocks that could soon take off. How have I arrived at this conclusion? Let’s take a closer look.

A higher oil price

First, Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR) may be in a prime position to surge. Over a number of months, the oil producer has been benefiting from elevated oil prices. 

Brent crude, for instance, is now camped above the $90 per barrel mark. What this means is that the value of Harbour Energy’s produce is continually rising.

Unsurprisingly, the shares are up 42% in the past three months and, at the time of writing, they’re trading at 449p.

For the six months to 30 June, the business reported pre-tax profits of $1.5bn. This was a huge rise compared with the previous year, when this figure stood at $120m. 

Given these sparkling results, the company increased its share buyback programme by $100m to $300m. This is essentially a way for the firm to return profits to shareholders and is an indication that it’s financially healthy.

However, Harbour Energy did lower its production range. This was largely due to the late arrival of two rigs in the UK.

Despite this, there’s still huge demand for oil and I think the company may continue to benefit from high oil prices. This will likely only be good news for the share price.

Strong revenue growth expectations

Next, Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT) also catches my attention. The company – a consumer goods conglomerate – has posted consistent results over recent years. In the past month, the shares are down 6% and trade at 5,960p. 

The business first of all has an attractive dividend policy. For 2021, it paid a total dividend of 174.6p. At current levels, this equates to a yield of 2.9%. 

It’s important to note, however, that dividend policies may be subject to change at a future date.

The firm has revenue growth expectations of between 5% and 8% for the whole of 2022 and made £370m worth of savings in the first half of the year. 

In a climate of increased hygiene awareness, Reckitt’s Dettol brand has performed very well. While many of the pandemic restrictions are now gone, I expect that reliance on cleaning products will be here to stay. 

There is, of course, inflationary risk. This could come in the form of higher costs and wages. It’s possible that this could dent future balance sheets, but the company has increased its prices in order to try and offset these risks.

Overall, high oil prices and attractive revenue growth expectations lead me to believe that both of these businesses could soar in the near future. To that end, I’ll add them both to my portfolio soon. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 10%, the most valuable stock on the FTSE 100 is starting to look cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether the FTSE 100's most valuable stock, AstraZeneca, looks like a good buy after its 10%…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock for recovery and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock which has come under pressure in recent months due…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly in shares to target £56,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £500 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This is how I'd invest a small lump sum in UK shares today in order to maximise long-term returns in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Polymetal share price as the Ukraine war enters a new phase?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price collapsed after Russia invaded Ukraine. So is this gold miner a diamond in the rough? Dr…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is below 800p! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Scottish Mortgage share price has plummeted this year. Here, this Fool explains why he thinks the stock could be…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have picked up from their low point, but they're still well down. I see three financial factors that…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

These top FTSE 100 stocks currently look too cheap for me to miss! Here’s why I’m considering buying them for…

Read more »