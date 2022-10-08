Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares today

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares today

Rolls-Royce shares have picked up from their low point, but they’re still well down. I see three financial factors that suggest a buy here.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have fallen nearly 50% over the past 12 months. And the late 2021 recovery has reversed into a painful retreat.

I can certainly see reasons why investors would have sold, and might still steer clear. But today, I want to look at three possible reasons for buying.

Valuation

It’s been hard to put a valuation on Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares. In the struggle to get back to profit, traditional measures haven’t meant a lot.

But analysts are already predicting a return to progressive earnings. And forecasts suggest that 2022 could mark the turning point.

We’re now looking at potentially meaningful price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations. This year’s doesn’t indicate much. But a 2023 forecast P/E of 17 is starting to approach something sensible. The long-term FTSE 100 average stands at around 14-15, so it’s not far away.

And for 2024, there’s a P/E of only around 10.5 pencilled in. It’s always important to be wary of forecasts, especially in difficult times. But if it’s right, it does suggest Rolls-Royce might be a buy now.

Balance sheet

Even a year ago, I had serious doubts about the Rolls-Royce balance sheet. At the end of 2021, net debt stood at £5.16bn. During that year, it had risen by £1.58bn, clearly heading in the wrong direction.

But move forward to first-half results this year, and things already looked better. Chief executive Warren East said: “We have progressed well in the first half of the year, with more than a £1bn improvement in free cash flow…”

He added that “we are making choices to manage the current challenges, deliver better returns, reduce debt, and generate long-term sustainable value.”

Net debt was still high, but at £5.14bn, it was slightly down. Since then, Rolls has completed the sale of ITP Aero, netting sales proceeds of €1.6bn. The cash was directed to reducing debt, and I hope we’ll see good progress by the end of the year.

Cash flow

The key thing in those H1 results for me was that cash flow improved. Selling assets can only go so far in paying down debt. And, for long-term health, we need to see cash coming in.

Rolls still reported a free cash outflow from continuing operations. But at £68m, it was a lot lower than the £1.1bn outflow in the same period a year previously.

And, importantly, Rolls reiterated its expectation that it will achieve “modestly positive free cash flow in 2022“.

That’s still not what long-term success is made of. But achieving positive free cash flow by the end of 2022 has been a firm goal. And achieving it would suggest the board is doing the right things. It could just mark that turnaround point.

Buy?

I’ve said nothing here about how flying hours and engine maintenance contracts are going. Or what effects the war in Ukraine might have. Will it harm passenger traffic, but maybe boost defence sales? And I’ve ignored the general economic outlook.

I’d need to assess all of those before I decided whether to buy. Today, I just wanted to explain why I think these three key financial factors look positive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 10%, the most valuable stock on the FTSE 100 is starting to look cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether the FTSE 100's most valuable stock, AstraZeneca, looks like a good buy after its 10%…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock for recovery and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock which has come under pressure in recent months due…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly in shares to target £56,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £500 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This is how I'd invest a small lump sum in UK shares today in order to maximise long-term returns in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Polymetal share price as the Ukraine war enters a new phase?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price collapsed after Russia invaded Ukraine. So is this gold miner a diamond in the rough? Dr…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is below 800p! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Scottish Mortgage share price has plummeted this year. Here, this Fool explains why he thinks the stock could be…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Could these 2 FTSE 100 stocks be about to soar?

| Andrew Woods

In the middle of a market sell-off, Andrew Woods has identified two FTSE 100 stocks that he thinks could soon…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

These top FTSE 100 stocks currently look too cheap for me to miss! Here’s why I’m considering buying them for…

Read more »