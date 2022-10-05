Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Meta stock?

Should I buy Meta stock?

Meta is a profitable business with a strong balance sheet trading at a P/E ratio of 11. But with Apple making life difficult, is Meta stock too risky?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) are down by 58% since the start of the year. I own Meta stock in my portfolio, so should I be buying more at these lower prices?

At first sight, the investment proposition looks very attractive. Meta is a highly profitable business with a strong balance sheet and it trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 11.

Fair enough, so why has the stock been falling? One answer is that the stock market in general has been coming down as interest rates rise to combat inflation.

But Meta has fallen more than most of its peers. The S&P 500 is only down 21% since the beginning of January.

As I see it, the biggest issue concerning investors at the moment is the possibility of Apple disrupting Meta’s business. I think this is a legitimate concern, but I’m still happy to buy the stock.

Apple

Meta makes its money by selling advertising space. One of its main selling points is that it is able to target specific adverts to audiences that might be receptive to them.

Apple has made recent moves to stop companies collecting user data, which is what makes targeted advertising possible. This threatens Meta’s core offering. If it can’t target its advertising, it becomes less attractive.

There are two things that I’d note here. First, Apple only accounts for about 23% of the global smartphone market, meaning that its effect on Meta’s business is likely to be limited.

Second, even if Meta is less efficient in targeting users, it still has a lot of users on its platforms. I think that this, by itself, means that the company will continue to be attractive to advertisers.

According to its last report, Meta has 2.88bn daily active users across all of its platforms. That’s significantly higher than any of its competitors.

It’s probably fair to say that the number of users is unlikely to grow at the rates it once did. But I think that the company has reached a size where it’s attractive enough as it is.

Valuation

In addition to pressure from Apple, there are some other headwinds for the company to contend with. Most obviously, Meta is currently investing significant cash into its metaverse operations.

This might well weigh on the company’s overall profitability. But I think that slowing growth is already priced into the stock at current levels.

I think that the business is currently priced for a 6.7% annual return. From there, I don’t think that it needs to grow much to be a viable investment proposition for me.

If the company can grow its free cash at 4% annually for the next decade, that’s an average annual return of 8%. Even with the current headwinds, I think that’s achievable.

That’s why I own Meta shares in my portfolio. And it’s why I’d be happy buying more at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

UK shares: could this home furnishings stock be a great recovery buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is always hunting for cheap UK shares that have fallen due to recent volatility. Is this retailer one…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why investors ought to aim for a long holding period

| Sam Robson

Here at The Motley Fool, to paraphrase the great investor Warren Buffett, our favourite holding period is ideally "forever".

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

| Christopher Ruane

At the current Woodbois share price, our writer could pile into the name for just pennies. So why does he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Buffett has recently built a big stake in the oil industry. And I think he might like the look of…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 financial tech stock?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool digs deeper into this FTSE 250 stock which offers the financial services sector infrastructure technology.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Why Netcall shares could be a genuine London-listed growth opportunity

| Kevin Godbold

Fast growth in earnings is driving Netcall shares as the company builds its cloud-based offering to transform the potential of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 high-dividend REITs that could deliver a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in REITs is an effective way that investors can create a considerable second income. Here are three I think…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »