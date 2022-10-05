Home » Investing Articles » Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 dividend stock?

Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 dividend stock?

The FTSE 100 is packed with top income stocks that could give me a healthy passive income. Could Legal & General be one of the greatest?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Market appetite for FTSE 100 shares is igniting again as eagle-eyed investors try to nab a bargain.

Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) is one blue-chip share attracting a lot of love right now. Hargreaves Lansdown says it’s the most frequently purchased share across its investing platform. In the past seven days, the financial services firm accounted for 3.86% of all ‘buy’ orders.

I certainly think Legal & General shares are highly attractive as a way to boost my dividends. Here, I’ll explain why I’d buy them to boost my passive income.

8%+ dividend yields

Dividends at the business were rising steadily up to the pandemic. And having been frozen during the height of the crisis, shareholder rewards are back on the ascent.

Legal & General paid a total dividend of 18.45p per share in 2021. City analysts are expecting additional rises to around 19.4p this year, and 20.5p in 2023 too.

As a result, dividend yields sit at 8.3% for 2022 and 8.7% for next year. Both figures are more than double the FTSE 100 average of 4.1%.

Good protection

Of course, dividend projections can fall flat, meaning that big yields can prove worthless. But in my opinion, Legal & General’s in great shape to meet broker forecasts.

Dividend coverage at the business sits at about 1.8 times for the next two years. This is just shy of the desired benchmark of 2 times and above.

Legal & General’s remarkable cash creation and strong balance sheet will also give it added firepower to meet these forecasts.

It remains on course for cash generation of £1.8bn in 2022, it confirmed this week. Furthermore, its Solvency II ratio improved to between 235% and 240% as of September. This was up from 212% three months earlier.

The best FTSE 100 income stock?

I can’t give a definitive answer as to whether Legal & General is the best FTSE 100 dividend stock out there. Its cyclical operations mean it might not be as appealing for risk-averse investors.

Defensive stocks like utilities provider United Utilities or household goods manufacturer Unilever might be more attractive income-paying stocks to many.

And while dividend yields are huge, they’re not the biggest out there. Housebuilder Persimmon and miner Rio Tinto carry yields well above 10%.

However, it’s my opinion that Legal & General’s a top-class dividend share to buy. Predicted dividends for 2022 and 2023 boast large yields well above the FTSE 100 average. And the business has the cash on its balance sheet to meet payout forecasts too.

I think it should also deliver healthy passive income over the long term. Okay, the company faces extreme competitive pressures. But Legal & General’s brand strength and solid customer satisfaction scores give it an edge in the market. Two-thirds of its new customers in 2021 rated its service at 9/10.

The business also has terrific revenues opportunities as people increasingly plan for retirement and the general population ages. I expect trading across its pensions, life insurance and wealth management arms to rise strongly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon, Rio Tinto, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever and Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

2 stocks I think will weather a stock market crash

| Yasmin Rufo

A stock market crash doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Our writer explains how she’s using the opportunity…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two top growth shares he likes that operate in sectors he thinks could grow strongly over the…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Does the Tesco share price slump make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has remained steady after the supermarket giant released first-half results. Are we looking at a long-term…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares that I think could finish 2023 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has one eye already on 2023 and reveals his current watchlist for FTSE 100 shares that he feels…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

5 steps to earn £500 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With the goal of earning hundreds of pounds each month in passive income, our writer explains how he would try…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Stock market sale! 3 dividend shares I’d buy for jumbo yields

| Harshil Patel

With stocks potentially on sale, our writer looks for some bargain dividend shares he can add to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

The bond vigilantes are back

| Owain Bennallack

Vladimir Lenin, the revolutionary founder of the USSR, once said: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks…

Read more »