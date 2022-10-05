Home » Investing Articles » If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better, mustn’t they?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

The last 10 years have not been kind to Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shareholders. Investors who bought Lloyds shares this time in 2012 will be surely be nursing sore heads today.

Or will they? Even after the pandemic, the Lloyds price is up 4.5% over the past 10 years. Covid hit the banking sector, but a decade ago, Lloyds was still reeling from the financial crash.

It’s still poor, considering the FTSE 100 rose 21%. And 4.5% over a decade would be beaten even by a savings account. I hope the old investing warning that past performance is not an indicator of future performance comes good.

Dividends

But, before I look at what the next 10 years may bring, I’ve missed something — dividends. Over the decade, £1,000 invested in Lloyds in 2012 would have generated nearly £400 in dividends. That would have turned the original investment into a pot worth around £1,440 today.

Considering the banking sector is widely seen as one of the lamest stock market investments of the past couple of decades, I’d say that’s actually not too bad.

The next 10?

What might the next decade hold? Forecasts suggest a 5% dividend yield for the current year. It’s possible that dividends might need to be cut in the next 12 months, or so. But if they are, I’m hopeful they’ll get back to progressive growth over the remainder of the decade.

What would 5% per year for 10 years get us? If we reinvest the cash every year, it would turn £1,000 invested today into £1,630. That’s a 63% gain just from dividends.

But nobody investing in Lloyds today would expect the share price to stand still, would they? How much might it grow by?

Double in price?

Lloyds shares are on a low forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 6.3. That’s how many years it would take for earnings to cover today’s share price, and it’s not very long.

The long-term average P/E for FTSE 100 shares has been around 14 to 15. Does that suggest a fair long-term valuation for Lloyds would mean the share price doubling?

Well, confidence in banks has been low for a very long time, and I suspect it could remain relatively weak for some years to come. But even if Lloyds should recover to a P/E of 10 in 10 years, that would still suggest close to another 60% gain.

Add those possible dividend returns, and we get a total gain of around 120%. I’d be happy to take that from a decade-long investment.

Not a forecast

So could a Lloyds investment today more than double in a decade? Well, I must stress that these are not forecasts, and I’m not making any predictions. These are just ‘What if?‘ ideas, plugging in a few numbers that I think might be reasonable. There are plenty of other possibilities, like what if we suffer a long recession?

Lloyds remains a strong buy for me at today’s price though, and a top-up is very much on my shortlist for my next investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

2 stocks I think will weather a stock market crash

| Yasmin Rufo

A stock market crash doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Our writer explains how she’s using the opportunity…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two top growth shares he likes that operate in sectors he thinks could grow strongly over the…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Does the Tesco share price slump make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has remained steady after the supermarket giant released first-half results. Are we looking at a long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with top income stocks that could give me a healthy passive income. Could Legal &…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares that I think could finish 2023 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has one eye already on 2023 and reveals his current watchlist for FTSE 100 shares that he feels…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

5 steps to earn £500 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With the goal of earning hundreds of pounds each month in passive income, our writer explains how he would try…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Stock market sale! 3 dividend shares I’d buy for jumbo yields

| Harshil Patel

With stocks potentially on sale, our writer looks for some bargain dividend shares he can add to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

The bond vigilantes are back

| Owain Bennallack

Vladimir Lenin, the revolutionary founder of the USSR, once said: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks…

Read more »