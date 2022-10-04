Home » Investing Articles » With nothing in the bank, I’d use these Warren Buffett tips to help me retire early

With nothing in the bank, I’d use these Warren Buffett tips to help me retire early

Still going strong at 92, Warren Buffett is no poster child for early retirement. But his advice may help our writer get there.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

With a net worth of over $90bn, it’s fair to say that Warren Buffett could have retired far earlier than most. And yet the Sage of Omaha stays in the game for the sheer love of it.

Admirable as this is, I’d be happy to swap the (virtual) office for the (actual) beach as soon as possible.

Fortunately, the master investor has a few tips to help me, even if I were starting from scratch with nothing in the bank.

Building wealth requires building good habits

 “Most behavior is habitual, and they say that the chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken,” says Warren Buffett.

In reality, there’s nothing I can do about the direction of share prices. But there are some things I do have control over.

To get on the road to financial freedom, it’s vital to cultivate positive money habits. In practice, this might require a little soul-searching and learning to distinguish between spending on things that actually improve my quality of life and spending that does little more than hurt my bank balance. The money saved from cutting back on the latter can then be put to better use in the stock market.

Further down the line, it might mean funnelling some cash into my portfolio on the day my monthly pay arrives. It means not trading in and out of stocks and racking up costs in the process. You get the idea.

Achieving early retirement is hard but, as Buffett implies, it’s near impossible if I’m consistently working against myself.

Wait for the ‘fat pitch’

Some people may believe that the pursuit of early retirement is all about speed. You can’t reach financial freedom if you don’t try to accumulate wealth quicker than your average rat-race participant, right? Go, go, go!

This couldn’t be further from the truth as far as Buffett is concerned.

Taking a cue from baseball, he waits for what calls the ‘fat pitch’. This is when the odds of making a profitable investment are high enough to be worth the risk of ‘swinging’ for it. Put another way, it’s about buying shares in a great company when, for whatever reason, that company is temporarily out of favour and trading at a (very) reasonable price. The only caveat here is that it sometimes takes years for such a pitch to arrive.

But might the awful performance of markets in 2022 be such an opportunity? I think so. That’s why I’m already buying more shares, even though I know prices could have further to fall.

Sitting tight

Of course, buying when prices have fallen isn’t enough if I don’t understand exactly what it is that I’m buying. In fact, just throwing cash at anything is potentially a recipe for disaster (and most certainly not financial independence).

This is why Buffett advises that I only ever buy within my own ‘circle of competence‘. Put another way, I need to invest in things I understand.

And even if I do understand a business or sector, I still need to invest based on the level of risk I’m prepared to take. Throwing everything at just one company in the hope of retiring early smacks of gambling. Building stakes in 10-20 high-quality businesses makes much more sense.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the British American Tobacco dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the British American Tobacco dividend forecast for this year and next. Is the tobacco company set…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Investing for beginners: 3 steps to buying shares with a spare £250

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three elements of investing for beginners he'd follow if he was dipping his toe in the stock…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy now!

| John Choong

Inflation continues to run rampant in the UK. So here are two inflation-resistant stocks I'm looking to buy for my…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

This high-quality UK stock’s price has been cut in half. I’ll be buying more of it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at a UK stock that has tanked in 2022. He sees a buying opportunity after…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m not selling Scottish Mortgage shares in October – or ever!

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have crashed 50% in just 12 months. Yet I'm not jumping ship and may double down on…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

With £1,000, here’s how much passive income I could make in the next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers looking at what his potential passive income could be if he put a chunk…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Can Tesco shares beat the recession?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

With its interim results due tomorrow, this Fool assesses whether Tesco shares can be one of the FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

These are my two favourite income stocks in 2022

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two of his favourite income stocks within the FTSE 350, and outlines why he would add them…

Read more »