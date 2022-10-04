Saxo’s top 5 stocks to watch this week

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Tesco among the five stocks that she will be watching in this first week of October.

One of Saxo’s leading market analysts, Jessica Amir, has highlighted five stocks to watch this week based on timely newsflow.

Tesco

“Tesco is due to release financial results in the first week of October, while also kicking off a huge half-price toy sale in a bid to boost its performance. Tesco shares are trading at four-year lows.”

Constellation Brands

“Constellation Brands produces beers, wines and spirits. Some brands you might know of include Corona. The company is due to report results in the first week of October. And its shares have been outperforming the market this year.”

CSL

“CSL (Commonwealth Serum Laboratories) is one of the world’s biggest producers of influenza vaccines. The thinking is CSL’s revenue could pick up as flu vaccine demand is likely to rise ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter.”

IAG

“Another stock to watch is IAG (Insurance Australia Group). IAG is Australia’s largest insurance group and is expected to continue doing well in the market, with the Reserve Bank of Australia set to raise interest rates in the first week of October, which will likely continue to rise into next year. IAG shares are also outperforming the market; they’re up 6% this year.”

Rio Tinto

“Rio Tinto just started producing spodumene concentrate for lithium batteries at its facility in Canada. Rio is also one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore (SCOA) and aluminium. And last week, aluminium prices saw their biggest jump on record on potential supply fears.”

