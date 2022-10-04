Home » Investing Articles » Saxo’s top 5 stocks to watch this week

Saxo’s top 5 stocks to watch this week

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Tesco among the five stocks that she will be watching in this first week of October.

Image source: Getty Images

One of Saxo’s leading market analysts, Jessica Amir, has highlighted five stocks to watch this week based on timely newsflow.

Tesco

Tesco is due to release financial results in the first week of October, while also kicking off a huge half-price toy sale in a bid to boost its performance. Tesco shares are trading at four-year lows.”

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands produces beers, wines and spirits. Some brands you might know of include Corona. The company is due to report results in the first week of October. And its shares have been outperforming the market this year.”

CSL

CSL (Commonwealth Serum Laboratories) is one of the world’s biggest producers of influenza vaccines. The thinking is CSL’s revenue could pick up as flu vaccine demand is likely to rise ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter.”

IAG

“Another stock to watch is IAG (Insurance Australia Group). IAG is Australia’s largest insurance group and is expected to continue doing well in the market, with the Reserve Bank of Australia set to raise interest rates in the first week of October, which will likely continue to rise into next year. IAG shares are also outperforming the market; they’re up 6% this year.”

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto just started producing spodumene concentrate for lithium batteries at its facility in Canada. Rio is also one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore (SCOA) and aluminium. And last week, aluminium prices saw their biggest jump on record on potential supply fears.”

Please note that you’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool UK’s Premium Investing Services.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Constellation Brands and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

