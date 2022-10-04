Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds’ share price is rebounding! Time to buy in?

Lloyds’ share price is rebounding! Time to buy in?

The Lloyds share price is recovering strongly from late September’s heavy falls. But on paper it still looks like one of the FTSE 100’s best value stocks.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman pulling baffled face

Image source: Getty Images

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price slumped in September as the firesale of UK assets heated up. Worries over the impact of late September’s ‘mini budget’ prompted frantic selling of the smallest UK share to the largest FTSE 100 stock.

Yet Lloyds shares have rebounded sharply from recent 10-week closing lows. The ‘Black Horse Bank’ is now 5% higher, at 43p per share.

Is now the time to buy the company for my stocks portfolio?

6.2% dividend yield

Despite Lloyds’ share price improvement, the bank still looks terrifically cheap on paper. First it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just six times.

This is well below the FTSE 100 average of around 14 times. It’s also fractionally lower than the readings of other blue-chip banks like HSBC, Standard Chartered, and NatWest.

Second, Lloyds carries a mighty 5.6% dividend yield for 2022, one that beats the 4.1% Footsie average. And the yield marches to 6.2% for next year.

Bank profits in jeopardy

It’s my opinion, though, that those rock-bottom earnings multiples are reflective of its uncertain profits outlook. In fact not even those huge dividend yields are enough to encourage me to invest.

City analysts have been downgrading their earnings forecasts for Lloyds in recent months. They now expect bottom-line reversals of 4% and 3% in 2022 and 2023.

I fear that these medium-term forecasts could be slashed further as the UK economy veers towards recession. Lloyds has already put away £377m to cover the possible cost of bad loans. Evidence is mounting that it may have to endure further charges as people and companies feel the squeeze.

Latest government statistics showed 1,933 company insolvencies in England and Wales in August. That was up a whopping 43% year on year.

House of pain

Lloyds also faces a big hit due to its reliance on a strong housing market.

The bank is the largest provider of home loans in the UK. It currently has a market share of around 18%, leaving it vulnerable to an avalanche of loan impairments as people’s fixed terms come to an end and they move onto more expensive deals.

Current consensus suggests that the Bank of England will raise rates to around 5.5% next year. This is more than double current levels and will filter through to a big hike in mortgage costs for millions of homeowners.

What I’d do today

Higher interest rates are good for the banks in usual times. They bloat the margins between what they provide loans at and what they offer on savings accounts.

However, in periods of economic stress, the benefits they bring are far reduced. The likes of Lloyds can’t make the most of these higher rates if demand for their financial products sink. And the drag of higher bad loans due to rate increases on profits can also far outweigh the benefits to margins.

I’m attracted by Lloyds’ gigantic dividend yields. But there are plenty of big-yielding FTSE 100 shares for me to invest in today. So right now I’d rather use my money to buy other cheap income shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, and Standard Chartered. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Is the falling easyJet share price bad news for investors?

| Stephen Wright

Since the start of the year, easyJet shares have fallen by over 50%. So why does our author think that…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in October for lifelong passive income

| Royston Wild

Stock investing is a great way for me to try and generate a solid passive income. Here are top shares…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to buy in the UK stock market crash

| Charlie Carman

Following the mini budget, FTSE 100 shares took a beating as the index sank below 7,000. Our writer picks two…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

A big Chinese investor just acted on the Aston Martin share price. Should I?

| Christopher Ruane

A major Chinese company clearly likes the Aston Martin share price, buying a big stake in the firm. Should our…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Saxo’s top 5 stocks to watch this week

| Sam Robson

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Tesco among the five stocks that she will be watching in this first week…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

3 reasons UK shares could avoid a crash in October

| Alan Oscroft

The possibility of a fresh collapse of UK shares seemed very real just a few days ago, and it could…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d start building passive income streams with these dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s how I’d use dividend stocks to build a portfolio of investments from scratch that could boost my income starting…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 growth stock you probably haven’t heard of!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a growth stock which could experience major growth linked to the energy sector.

Read more »