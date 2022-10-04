Home » Investing Articles » Is £1.80 the turning point for the Royal Mail share price?

Is £1.80 the turning point for the Royal Mail share price?

Royal Mail shares have taken a beating this year, and are now down 60%. With a P/E ratio of only 3, could £1.80 be the stock’s turning point?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups

Image source: Getty Images

Down 65% since its pandemic highs, the Royal Mail (LSE: RMG) share price hit a bottom of £1.78 last week. Since then, it’s recovered by more than 5%. So, could this be a turning point for the stock, and would I buy its shares for my portfolio?

Striking a sour note

The problems at Royal Mail can be attributed to a number of factors. The first is that the logistics giant no longer enjoys the tailwinds of the pandemic as parcel numbers decline. This has been further exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, limiting consumer discretionary spending.

Unfortunately, the FTSE 250 firm’s woes don’t end there. Royal Mail has also been dealing with strikes about pay and job security. These strikes have caused the company to lose around £1m a day. With future industrial action on crucial dates such as Black Friday and the weeks building up to Christmas, I’m expecting its bottom line to decline further.

Care package required

Will Royal Mail go bust then? Well, the company’s balance sheet isn’t in tatters. That being said, it isn’t overly robust either. While it does boast a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 16.3%, its short-term assets barely cover its short-term liabilities, at a ratio of 0.9. With its declining cash flow, its financials could be in a precarious position when it reports its half-year results next month.

Royal Mail: Earnings History
Source: Royal Mail Investor Relations

Royal Mail has also found itself in a tough spot when it comes to its modernisation and cost-saving efforts. This is because of union opposition to such measures, which include outsourcing work and potentially laying off workers due to more automation.

As such, the group will have to rely on its international arm, GLS to prop up its earnings. After all, GLS’s performance thus far has been rather impressive. It has managed to grow its top and bottom lines substantially over the last few quarters and has even brought in positive cash flow for its division. Nevertheless, with inflation running rampant and a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth) currently in the US, help from the GLS arm may be limited.

No Royal Mail dividend

Despite Royal Mail’s dividend yield now being 10%, I’m doubtful that such a high dividend will be paid out, especially when the company is expected to see a substantial decline in earnings in the near term. It doesn’t help either that Deutsche Bank recently reduced the stock’s price target to £1.44. The German bank cited a “rapidly weakening macroeconomic backdrop for the UK that will impact consumer demand, lower productivity due to the stand-off with the unions over pay and both direct and indirect consequences of strike action”.

Having said that, the case that the Royal Mail share price has bottomed was made by UBS. It believes all of the headwinds are already priced in. Even so, the bank downgraded its price target to £2.05 from £2.80.

Keeping all that in mind, I’m not bullish on Royal Mail’s prospects. The potential downside risks remain elevated given the macroeconomic environment and lack of a plan to resolve current disputes. For that reason, I won’t be buying Royal Mail shares for my portfolio any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I’m thinking about buying Tesla shares after the 8.6% fall yesterday

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the main reason for the fall in Tesla shares yesterday but reasons that he thinks the stock…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the British American Tobacco dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the British American Tobacco dividend forecast for this year and next. Is the tobacco company set…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Investing for beginners: 3 steps to buying shares with a spare £250

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three elements of investing for beginners he'd follow if he was dipping his toe in the stock…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy now!

| John Choong

Inflation continues to run rampant in the UK. So here are two inflation-resistant stocks I'm looking to buy for my…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

This high-quality UK stock’s price has been cut in half. I’ll be buying more of it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at a UK stock that has tanked in 2022. He sees a buying opportunity after…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m not selling Scottish Mortgage shares in October – or ever!

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have crashed 50% in just 12 months. Yet I'm not jumping ship and may double down on…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

With £1,000, here’s how much passive income I could make in the next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers looking at what his potential passive income could be if he put a chunk…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Can Tesco shares beat the recession?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

With its interim results due tomorrow, this Fool assesses whether Tesco shares can be one of the FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »