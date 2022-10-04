Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons UK shares could avoid a crash in October

3 reasons UK shares could avoid a crash in October

The possibility of a fresh collapse of UK shares seemed very real just a few days ago, and it could happen. But I’m still optimistic.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is having a tough time, and investors’ confidence in the government’s fiscal policy is still far from solid. Will UK shares head down on a fresh crash in October? I see reasons for optimism.

Dividends remain strong

If it looks like we’re heading for dividend cuts across the board, then I think investors could easily get cold feet. But so far, we’re not really seeing that happening.

A couple of top dividends have been cut back. Rio Tinto, for example, shaved its interim dividend. But that’s more of a reflection on worldwide demand for commodities than an indicator of UK stock market ills. And forecasts still put the yield at 10%.

We have long-term income stocks like National Grid on a predicted dividend yield of 5%. And bank and insurance yields still look good. While that continues, and average FTSE 100 yields remain above 4%, I’m still reasonably confident.

But what’s the outlook like for these dividends? I’m waiting for AJ Bells‘s third-quarter Dividend Dashboard to give me the latest roundup. I’m hoping we won’t see much degradation from the Q2 situation, which had total forecast FTSE 100 dividends coming close to 2018’s record of £85.2bn.

Valuations are low

While dividend yields look resilient, at least for now, the valuations of some top UK shares appear remarkably low.

Inflation has resulted in big interest rates rises, and that’s making mortgages more expensive. In turn, that’s led to a big fall in housebuilder share prices. Persimmon, for example, is on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 5.2 now. Taylor Wimpey has fallen to a P/E of 5.

Bank shares are on very low valuations too. We’re looking at a forecast P/E of 6.1 for Lloyds Banking Group. And Barclays is down to 5.5.

Those are the kind of valuations I’d expect to see if a plague of super-Covid started killing everyone, just as we were in the middle of World War III and the Sun was about to explode.

And it brings me to my third reason.

Maximum pessimism

Sir John Templeton, one of the most successful investors ever, once said: “The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy“.

That’s a time when everyone fears the worst, when investors are shunning shares and rushing to buy gold. When we face a bleak economic outlook, and a cold winter struggling to pay our energy bills.

What usually happens is that investors overreact. Just as share prices get pumped up too far when optimism is at its peak, so they also fall too far when we’re all gloomy. It’s all about how much bad news we expect, and how much share prices fall to compensate.

Right now, I think all of our dire outlook is already built into low UK share prices, and then some. Even after the turmoil of the past week, the FTSE 100 has already recovered above 7,000 points.

To me, that seems like resilience, and I think it suggests investors see shares as too cheap to allow them to get much cheaper. I was going to finish by asking how things could possibly get any worse. But no, I won’t risk that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group and Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Is the falling easyJet share price bad news for investors?

| Stephen Wright

Since the start of the year, easyJet shares have fallen by over 50%. So why does our author think that…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in October for lifelong passive income

| Royston Wild

Stock investing is a great way for me to try and generate a solid passive income. Here are top shares…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to buy in the UK stock market crash

| Charlie Carman

Following the mini budget, FTSE 100 shares took a beating as the index sank below 7,000. Our writer picks two…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

A big Chinese investor just acted on the Aston Martin share price. Should I?

| Christopher Ruane

A major Chinese company clearly likes the Aston Martin share price, buying a big stake in the firm. Should our…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Saxo’s top 5 stocks to watch this week

| Sam Robson

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Tesco among the five stocks that she will be watching in this first week…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is rebounding! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price is recovering strongly from late September's heavy falls. But on paper it still looks like one…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d start building passive income streams with these dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s how I’d use dividend stocks to build a portfolio of investments from scratch that could boost my income starting…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 growth stock you probably haven’t heard of!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a growth stock which could experience major growth linked to the energy sector.

Read more »