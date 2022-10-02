Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap UK shares I’d add to my portfolio

3 cheap UK shares I’d add to my portfolio

Gabriel McKeown outlines why, after a tough three quarters of 2022, he would consider adding these cheap UK shares to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

It’s fair to say that the first nine months of 2022 have been tough for investors. However, I think that these conditions present an opportunity to add three cheap UK shares to my portfolio.

Consistently elevated inflation and economic slowdown have both contributed to many shares falling, and general indices being down far below pre-2022 levels. This can certainly be disheartening, and make it difficult to decide where the best place to invest is.

Although often hidden amongst mass sell-offs, good quality companies trading at a discount can be found, and these are the ones I would want to add to my portfolio.

Bellway

The first on my list is Bellway. The company is the fourth largest residential property developer in the UK, and has had a very tough 2022. The share price is down 42.5% since the start of the year, and over 55% from pre-pandemic levels.

Despite this, the company has good fundamentals, with strong profit margins, minimal levels of debt, and a low price-to-earnings ratio. There are, of course, several serious headwinds that Bellway will have to contest with. Rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis may start to dampen demand for new-build house purchasing.

Nonetheless, I believe that the company still represents a good opportunity, and I would consider adding this share to my portfolio.

Marks & Spencer Group

The second on my list is Marks & Spencer Group. The company operates as a multichannel retailer. It focuses predominantly on food, clothing, and home products. Despite a strong 2021, the shares have suffered recently, down 54% in 2022.

Despite this fall, the company continues to provide a significant dividend yield, reasonable profit margins, and strong earning efficiency. I would add that the company has struggled recently with keeping profit levels consistent, and top-level earnings growth has been fairly stagnant.

That being said, I would still consider adding Marks & Spencer to my portfolio given the good value I believe it now represents.

Crest Nicholson Holdings

The final cheap UK share on my list is Crest Nicholson Holdings, the residential housebuilder primarily operating in the south of England. As with the previous two companies, Crest Nicholson has struggled in 2022, falling 43.8% in 2022, and almost 60% from pre-pandemic levels.

I believe the company still presents a good opportunity. It has strong profit margins, a low price-to-earnings ratio, and a significant forecast dividend of 8.1%. Once again, given this company is a housebuilder, there are several sector-wide risks, such as reduced demand and house price falls.

However, I would still consider adding this company to my portfolio, given the recent fall in share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in NIO shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares have demonstrated pretty extreme volatility over the past five years. But what does the future look like for…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Best British income stocks for October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in October, which counted mining and medical…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

These dividend stocks pay huge 10-20% yields! But can I trust them?

| Dr. James Fox

Share prices in the housebuilding sector have collapsed since the mini-budget. So should I be giving these dividend stocks a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 unmissable FTSE 100 stocks to buy as the pound crashes!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at these three FTSE 100 stocks after the pound sunk to its lowest level against the dollar in…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks trading at bargain prices after FTSE train wreck!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is the holy grail of investing, for many, including myself. And right now, several juicy income stocks are…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Forget saving. This stock market correction is a once-in-a-decade opportunity!

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market hasn't been good to UK investors in recent weeks. In fact, more than £500bn has been wiped…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are below 45p! Here’s why I’d rush to buy

| Charlie Keough

After a poor week, Lloyds shares are currently trading for 41p. Here, this Fool takes a closer look at why…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 to generate £1,000 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to target £1,000 in annual passive income. Here’s how our author plans to do it…

Read more »