Home » Investing Articles » PayPal ‘censorship’ row: could this UK stock profit from the fallout?

PayPal ‘censorship’ row: could this UK stock profit from the fallout?

A fuss caused by PayPal deplatforming right-leaning organisations could benefit this rival UK stock in the fintech space.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue question mark background and dark space

Image source: Getty Images

PayPal has waded into the culture wars, apparently triggering “thousands” of its users to close their accounts in outrage. Its loss could be one UK stock’s gain.

First, let’s examine the story.

Only the Young

On the 15 September, US fintech PayPal banished two right-leaning groups from its platform. These were UK organisations The Daily Sceptic, a news site, and The Free Speech Union, a campaign group.

Both were founded by a well-connected individual called Toby Young, the associate editor of The Spectator magazine. After being deplatformed, he kicked up such a furore that the issue was raised in Parliament, and 42 peers and MPs signed a letter urging the Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg to act.

PayPal backpedalled on Tuesday, unblocking Young’s accounts. However, the experience has left the right-wing firebrand embittered.

In a column for The Spectator, Young vowed not to use PayPal again despite his accounts having been reinstated. He added that he had received “thousands of emails and messages” from supporters who had shut their own PayPal accounts “in solidarity”.

Upside surprise for Wise?

There is plenty of choice in the fintech world for those who don’t want to use PayPal. One option is Wise (LSE:WISE), which allows users to transact in over 50 different global currencies.

Indeed, when it comes to making international transfers, Wise offers a much better exchange rate than PayPal. While PayPal charges the mid-market exchange rate plus a 3.5%-4% markup, Wise offers the interbank exchange rate pure and simple.

Plausibly, some of the ‘thousands’ who quit PayPal in support of Young could turn into Wise users.

The company grew quarterly revenue by 51% year on year to £185.9m, according to its Q2 filing this year.

Wise projects its revenue growth will be between 30% and 35% in the next financial year. Perhaps growing discontent over PayPal’s treatment of right-leaning groups could help Wise hit or even surpass that target.

Sardines in a can

Although I use Wise’s services, and I have considered buying shares, I have never pulled the trigger. That is because the number of options in the fintech space has become bewildering.

In addition to PayPal and Wise, they include Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Atlantic Money, DonorBox, Google Pay Send, Mercado Pago, Payoneer, Revolut, Skrill, Stripe, Square, and Western Union.

And that is not even an exhaustive list!

If I could buy shares in a well-balanced ETF with exposure to all of the many fintech providers, I would. After all, the sector is forecast to quintuple in size by 2030.

However, many of the emergent competitors – like Atlantic Money, DonorBox, Stripe, and Revolut – are not publicly traded.

A quick look at Young’s news site, The Daily Sceptic, shows me he is now accepting donations using DonorBox instead of PayPal. Meanwhile, on his Free Speech Union page, visitors are encouraged to become members via a payment through Stripe.

The barriers to entry in the fintech space are too low to make any particular company a good investment for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Wise plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

I’m buying this FTSE 100 passive-income powerhouse!

| Ben McPoland

Falling stock prices mean higher dividends. Here's one FTSE 100 stalwart now yielding around 8%.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 ways I’m aiming to beat the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon this is one of the best times ever to launch a long-term programme of stock market investing. Here's…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top shares to buy during a market sell-off

| Paul Summers

The time to be optimistic is when everyone else is selling. And our writer thinks he's found two great shares…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250's recent fall leaves a lot of UK shares here looking too cheap to miss. Here are two…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

| Paul Summers

Sterling has been hit hard and many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen in price. But Paul Summers thinks there may…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp fall in the S&P 500 and explains why he's keen to get some exposure…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

I’m buying these FTSE shares for a huge dividend return straight away!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Homebuilder Persimmon offers a huge dividend to investors. Jacob Ambrose Willson is taking advantage by buying up these FTSE shares.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is steady after interim results

| Alan Oscroft

There's been little movement in the Cineworld share price as an improved first half was overshadowed by bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more »