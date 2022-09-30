Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

Sterling has been hit hard and many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen in price. But Paul Summers thinks there may be a few winners in the mix.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.

Image source: Getty Images

With share prices down across the board this week, it might look like there are no winners from the plunge in the pound’s value. However, I don’t think that’s true. In fact, I can think of several FTSE 100 stocks that might actually benefit. Here are three.

Diageo

Thanks to its bumper portfolio of 200+ brands that people continue buying whatever the economic climate, Diageo (LSE: DGE) is one of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks.

But another one of Diageo’s attributes is that it’s a truly global business. It’s this geographical diversification that should mean the company is able to remain resilient in the face of a plunging pound.

Trouble is, Diageo shares never trade at bargain basement prices. Right now, for example, they change hands on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22. That said, this is actually below the five-year average valuation of 25.

The company is also a reliable source of dividends. Sure, a 2.2% yield might look very average compared to some in the FTSE 100. However, Diageo has been remarkably consistent in hiking its payouts every year.

Personally, I’d rather have a smaller but more stable level of passive income than one reliant on firms that may never pay up. If I had the cash, I’d jump in.

National Grid

What it does may be essential, but National Grid (LSE: NG) shares have been losing height over recent months. As I type, the stock is down 12% this year.

I wonder if some investors may begin reaching for the ‘buy’ button again. After all, a good proportion of the power provider’s assets are actually located across the pond. It owns and operates electricity distribution networks in upstate New York and Massachusetts and gas distribution networks across the Northeastern US.

All this dollar exposure should mean that this highly defensive company can maintain its status as a dividend aristocrat going forward.

Holders are now looking at a yield of 5.7%. That’s pretty attractive to me considering that the best savings account only offers 2.5%. A P/E of 14 is also lower than it was earlier in the year.

If my own portfolio weren’t more tilted towards growth stocks, I’d hoover up some of these shares.

Pearson

Pearson (LSE: PSON) is yet another top-tier member worth commenting on. It provides tests and scoring services to governments, educational establishments and businesses with a particularly large presence in the US.

Of the three FTSE 100 stocks mentioned here, Pearson has been easily the best performer in 2022. The shares are up 44% as I type. Is there more to come?

Again, the fact that it has significant operations in a dollar-denominated market (where earnings are then converted into pounds) probably won’t do any harm. The growth in digital learning, turbocharged by the pandemic, looks set to continue as well.

However, I shouldn’t overlook the possibility that recent share price gains are due to a failed takeover deal earlier in the year. The company may potentially still be a target but the question is, how much hope of another bid is now priced in?

I’d say a fair bit. Pearson’s shares trade at 18 times forecast earnings. The five-year average is 13 times.

I believe there are better opportunities out there for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Pearson. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

I’m buying this FTSE 100 passive-income powerhouse!

| Ben McPoland

Falling stock prices mean higher dividends. Here's one FTSE 100 stalwart now yielding around 8%.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 ways I’m aiming to beat the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon this is one of the best times ever to launch a long-term programme of stock market investing. Here's…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top shares to buy during a market sell-off

| Paul Summers

The time to be optimistic is when everyone else is selling. And our writer thinks he's found two great shares…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250's recent fall leaves a lot of UK shares here looking too cheap to miss. Here are two…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp fall in the S&P 500 and explains why he's keen to get some exposure…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

I’m buying these FTSE shares for a huge dividend return straight away!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Homebuilder Persimmon offers a huge dividend to investors. Jacob Ambrose Willson is taking advantage by buying up these FTSE shares.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is steady after interim results

| Alan Oscroft

There's been little movement in the Cineworld share price as an improved first half was overshadowed by bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 50%! Two growth shares I’d buy in October

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a pair of UK growth shares that have seen their prices halve in the past 12 months…

Read more »