Home » Investing Articles » Would investing £100 in Lloyds shares in January have earned me money yet?

Would investing £100 in Lloyds shares in January have earned me money yet?

If our writer had bought Lloyds shares at the start of the year, he’d now have a paper loss. He explains why he still isn’t buying this cheap stock.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation

Image source: Getty Images

It has not been a very good to be a shareholder of banking giant Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) lately. If I had invested £100 in Lloyds shares at the start of the year, I would be in the red on paper.

Why is that and might now be a better time for me to add Lloyds shares into my portfolio?

The shares have lost value

Specifically, the share price has fallen 17% since the year began, compared to 11% over the past 12 months.

That means if I had invested £100 in the company at the start of 2022, I would now have shares worth only £83. But as I said, I would only be in the red on paper. As a long-term investor, I aim to buy and hold shares for years. So although a Lloyds purchase back in January would now show a loss, I would not actually have lost any money yet if I still owned the shares. I might believe in the long-term story for Lloyds, for example, in which case if I planned to hold the shares for years I would likely just ignore a paper loss and keep holding.

On top of that, Lloyds has been paying dividends. I could have bought roughly 200 of its shares in January for £100. That would have entitled me both to last year’s final dividend of 1.33p per share and the interim 2022 dividend of 0.8p per share, which was paid this month. That adds up to a little over a couple of pounds that I would have earned this year in dividend income. That said, my £100 investment would still be in the red, taking into account both the share price movement and dividends received.

Reasons for weak performance

So why have Lloyds shares had a disappointing 2022?

The economy has been softening during the year and we are now in a recession. For a bank, that can be bad news. Lloyds is the country’s largest mortgage lender. If a worsening economy means more people start defaulting on their loans, that could hurt profits at the business.

However, does that justify the fall in Lloyds shares? After all, they now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of under 7. The dividend yield is over 5%. For a leading high street bank, at surface level that valuation looks cheap to me. But is that because earnings are likely to fall sharply and the price already reflects that expectation? Or have some investors become unduly negative about the prospects for Lloyds, offering a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

I’m not buying

The answer is that nobody knows.

If the economy does keep getting worse, I expect that to hurt Lloyds and its peers. In its half-year results, the bank reported a post-tax profit of £2.8bn compared to £3.9bn at the same point last year. That is a big fall, although the profits are still massive.

I think there will be more bad economic news to come, which could hurt the bank’s profits further. I did not buy Lloyds shares at the start of 2022. Since then they have fallen – and I am not planning to add them to my portfolio now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family With Baby Daughter In Kitchen Using Laptop On Counter
Investing Articles

Why I’d add these 3 shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the three shares he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income £5,000 could get me next year

| James Beard

James Beard considers how much passive income could be generated next year, from investing £5,000 in some of the UK’s…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares that could have a nightmare October

| Paul Summers

Things might be about to get even worse for some FTSE 100 shares. Our writer casts his eye over three…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 stock market bargains to buy on the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is awash with bargains following recent volatility. Here are two from the Footsie index I'd buy…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap income stock yields a staggering 18%. I’m going to buy it!

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock offers a staggering yield at such a bargain price that I'm willing to take a…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

| The Motley Fool

We've had wild swings on the FTSE 350...

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I reckon this week’s dip is a great time to buy UK passive income stocks

| Harvey Jones

Today's volatile markets are handing me a great opportunity to expand my portfolio of passive income stocks at reduced valuations.

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 250 stocks to buy for October and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I think there's a lot of value in the FTSE 250 of mid-cap shares right now and here are some…

Read more »