Home » Investing Articles » How much would I need to invest to live off dividend shares?

How much would I need to invest to live off dividend shares?

Could investing in dividend shares enable our writer to cover his living costs, either now or upon retirement? He thinks so — and here is how he might go about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Happy retired couple on a beach

Image source: Getty Images.

Some companies pay out money to their shareholders regularly in the form of dividends. Investing in these dividend shares is a common passive income idea. I use it myself.

Those payments could be a supplement to a regular income. But what if I decided I wanted to live off them, either now or when I retire? Is that possible?

The role of dividend yield

The answer to that question involves several elements. The amount I can hope to receive from shares depends on how much I invest and what is known as the dividend yield. Yield is the total dividends I should get from a share in one year, expressed as a percentage of the purchase price.

Imagine I invest £1,000 in shares with an average yield of 5%. I would hopefully earn £50 each year from those dividend shares.

Yield varies depending on the share price when I buy. So if I buy shares when their price is low, my yield will be higher than buying the same shares at a higher price.

Meeting my target

Knowing that, I can then understand how much I would need to invest to live off the dividends, based on my cost of living. That target amount will likely be different for each person based on individual circumstances.

Imagine I need £2,000 per month in living costs. That is £24,000 per year. If my shares yield an average 5%, I would need to invest £480,000 to target that level of dividend income.

That is almost half a million pounds, which is a lot of money. But if my target is to live off the dividend income when I retire, I could aim to build up to that size of dividend share portfolio over time.

As an example, imagine I want to retire in 30 years with monthly dividend income of £2,000. I could invest £580 every month in shares with an average yield of 5% starting now and compound the dividends. By the end of the 30-year period, I should own shares worth a little over £480,000 paying £24,000 in dividends annually. That is my target!

Finding the right dividend shares

The above example helps show the power of regular saving and compounding in hitting my monthly income goal.

But it presumes that share prices and dividend amounts remain flat over 30 years, which is unlikely. Both could go up — or down.

That helps explain why I would invest in a diversified range of dividend shares. That way, no one company cutting its dividend should have an outsized impact on my projected income. I would try to invest in companies I think are likely to see improving business returns over time. That way, hopefully they will not just maintain their dividends but may increase them.

I look for companies with a competitive advantage, resilient customer demand, and a business model that has proven itself profitable.

That has led me to dividend shares like Legal & General before now. Indeed, I would consider adding that share back into my income portfolio if I had spare money to invest. But like all firms it faces risks, such as a worsening economy hurting sales of its financial products. I think the risks are manageable — but they are a reminder of why I always keep my portfolio diversified.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

What next for FTSE stocks after the mini-budget?

| G A Chester

These were the big FTSE winners and losers on mini-budget day. What should investors do now?

Read more »

Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Here’s the Vodafone dividend forecast through to 2024

| Royston Wild

Vodafone's share price dive this year has sent the dividend yield through the roof. Should I add the popular FTSE…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With FTSE 100 shares on sale, I’m buying

| Christopher Ruane

Many FTSE 100 shares have tumbled in price -- but are the businesses less promising than before? Our writer is…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Buy-to-let is in trouble so I’ll generate passive income from shares instead

| Harvey Jones

Buy-to-let is in for a torrid time as interest rates rise and mortgages are pulled. I'll generate a passive income…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this consumer goods stock a no-brainer buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is hunting for the best UK shares and takes a closer look at this consumer goods hygiene company…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Does the Admiral share price crash make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Admiral share price has fallen as part of an insurance sell-off. But when a sector is down, that can…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

The falling Direct Line share price has made it even more attractive!

| Jabran Khan

As the Direct Line share price continues to fall, this Fool explains why it is even more of an attractive…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen to under 70p. But what might happen in 10 years, once we get past the current…

Read more »