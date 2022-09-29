Home » Investing Articles » Could the Deliveroo share price fall beneath 50p?

Could the Deliveroo share price fall beneath 50p?

Having lost over 70% in one year, will the Deliveroo share price fall further? Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks it might — and his move.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

I ordered not one but two meals through Deliveroo (LSE: ROO) in recent days. But while they were a bargain for me, heavy discounts on both probably meant that my custom added little to Deliveroo’s profitability. The share price is now also heavily discounted compared to a year ago. During that time, it has fallen 71%.

So does that present a buying opportunity for my portfolio? Or might the shares keep declining until they sell for 50p each, or even less?

Wrong business model, wrong time

The decline in the share price reflects a changing landscape for delivery companies like Deliveroo.

Its basic business model seems flawed to me. The cost of attracting customers and retaining them, along with delivering individual orders, can be high. But firms only have limited ability to add extra costs onto the delivery price before many customers decide they can just pick up their own food.

Several years ago, investors were excited about the potential market opportunity of digital platforms for home delivery. The pandemic had unleashed huge demand and money poured into businesses such as Deliveroo. It timed its stock market listing in March 2021 well to take advantage of that investor enthusiasm. But from its very first day as a public company, the share price started to fall.

Tech stocks are now less popular with many investors than they were a year or two ago. I think the decline in the Deliveroo share price reflects both this shift in sentiment and its continued failure to turn a profit.

The opportunity for Deliveroo

However, all is not lost for Deliveroo. It has a large established customer base and brand recognition. Indeed, that familiar branding was why I decided to try the service out recently.

I do think there will be strong long-term demand for food delivery and the company is a leading player in the space. That could help it keep growing sales.

If it can figure out the right business model to make individual food delivery at scale profitable, I think Deliveroo could do well as a business. Even if another company cracks that challenge and Deliveroo simply changes its business model to ape the successful one I think it could have a bright future.

For now though, there is no sign that that is about to happen any time soon. Indeed, in its half year results, the company recorded a loss before income tax that was 54% higher than the same period last year, even though sales had risen.

Where next for the share price?

If losses keep mounting, I think investor confidence in the company’s business model could further erode. That might push the shares down further. I would not be surprised if they fall below 50p at some point, for example if Deliveroo issues a profit warning, or its full-year results are worse than expected.

I do not want to invest in the business until it has proven its business model can be consistently profitable. Signs of that could push the shares up. But even though the Deliveroo share price is in pennies, I will not be adding it to my portfolio just yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Holdings Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family With Baby Daughter In Kitchen Using Laptop On Counter
Investing Articles

Why I’d add these 3 shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the three shares he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income £5,000 could get me next year

| James Beard

James Beard considers how much passive income could be generated next year, from investing £5,000 in some of the UK’s…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares that could have a nightmare October

| Paul Summers

Things might be about to get even worse for some FTSE 100 shares. Our writer casts his eye over three…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

Would investing £100 in Lloyds shares in January have earned me money yet?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had bought Lloyds shares at the start of the year, he'd now have a paper loss. He…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 stock market bargains to buy on the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is awash with bargains following recent volatility. Here are two from the Footsie index I'd buy…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap income stock yields a staggering 18%. I’m going to buy it!

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock offers a staggering yield at such a bargain price that I'm willing to take a…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

| The Motley Fool

We've had wild swings on the FTSE 350...

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I reckon this week’s dip is a great time to buy UK passive income stocks

| Harvey Jones

Today's volatile markets are handing me a great opportunity to expand my portfolio of passive income stocks at reduced valuations.

Read more »