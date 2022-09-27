Home » Investing Articles » Can my investment approach survive a stock market crash?

Can my investment approach survive a stock market crash?

Our writer sets out his plan for the next stock market crash, whenever it may come.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

The economy is looking in increasingly poor shape right now. The pound has fallen sharply, we are in a recession, and inflation remains high. Those factors could all contribute to investor unease. So, not only might deteriorating business fundamentals lead some shares lower, but nervous investors may also trigger that. But what could a fall – or even a stock market crash – mean for the way I invest?

The next stock market crash

Stock markets are cyclical – over time, they move up and down.

A stock market crash is a significant fall in value, of 20% or more, that happens over a short period of time. We know that there will be another stock market crash in future.

But what nobody knows for sure is when. It could happen today. It might come next year. Or it may be that, for example, a cheaper pound forces British industry to become more competitive, leading shares up and avoiding a crash for decades.

Some of those scenarios seem more probable than others to me. But there is no certainty about which one will come to pass. That is one reason why, as an investor, I do not waste energy trying to time the market. I do not believe anyone knows for certain what will happen next in the market, although some people may claim otherwise.

A long-term investment approach

So, how do I prepare for an uncertain future? After all, such a crash could be painful for the paper value of my portfolio.

I hold some defensive shares that I hope might actually do well in such a situation. For example, I own British American Tobacco. Its shares have increased by 27% over the past year. I think that if the market wobbles, the relatively resilient revenue flows of tobacco could help support the share price. That is not guaranteed, though. The company does also face risks, such as a decline in the number of cigarette smokers eating into revenues.

But some of the shares I own seem more immediately exposed to price risks from a stock market crash. For example, retailer Dunelm could see sales fall if consumers have less money to spend. That may explain why its shares are 49% cheaper today than they were a year ago.

Buy and hold

But does that matter to me? After all, I have no plans to sell my Dunelm shares. If I keep them, the paper loss is only that. The share price may recover in future. Meanwhile, Dunelm has a dividend yield of over 5%.

If anything, a stock market crash might give me the opportunity to buy more shares in companies I think have a promising future. I already thought the Dunelm share price was attractive when I bought it. I have not changed my view of the company. Even a recession could turn out to be positive for it, as more shoppers turn to its competitively priced offering. So a falling share price offers me the chance to buy what I think are quality shares at an attractive price, with the intention of holding them for the long term.

In that sense, I do not just think my investment approach could survive a stock market crash – I am hopeful it might help me benefit!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco and Dunelm Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Why is the Scottish Mortgage dividend yield so small?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scottish Mortgage dividend yield is below 1%. Christopher Ruane explains why, on its own, that wouldn't stop him from…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to buy… but not right now

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s strong brands make the stock look attractive to our author. But are there better investment opportunities in the FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 44%, is NOW the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price is in freefall again as worries over economic conditions mount. Does this represent a top dip buying…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how this growth stock could boost my passive income!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains how this real estate investment trust (REIT) could be perfect to boost his passive income stream.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 stock I’m considering buying in October for long-term growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a FTSE 100 stock he believes could experience long-term growth.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Down 85% and heavily shorted but is there still value in boohoo shares?

| Nathan Marks

boohoo shares have been in freefall. And the cost-of-living crisis is making things worse. But there’s cause for optimism according…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Does the Persimmon share price crash make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price has slumped after soaring interest rates and a plunging pound have sent shocks across the property…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

6 stocks to buy that I think could perform despite a market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals his favourite stocks to buy that he feels could perform better than some other ideas if we…

Read more »