Home » Investing Articles » Woodbois shares trade for pennies. But are they cheap?

Woodbois shares trade for pennies. But are they cheap?

Our writer could scoop up quite a few Woodbois shares for just one pound. Is that an opportunity he wants to seize for his portfolio — or not?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Buying luxury wooden furnishings for a home or workplace can be expensive. That sounds like it could mean lucrative opportunities for a timber specialist. Yet Woodbois (LSE: WBI) shares trade for pennies, as they have done for over a decade.

Does that make them a bargain I should consider adding to my portfolio?

Value, not price

First, I think it is important to clarify the difference between price and value. Although Woodbois shares sell for pennies, that does not necessarily make them cheap. It is simply a statement of price.

To know whether something is cheap involves a judgment about value. To make it, as well as knowing the price of a share, I also need to have some idea of what I think it is worth. I can then compare the current share price to what I think is its underlying worth. That allows me to decide whether the shares look like they may offer me good value if I buy them for my portfolio.

The value of Woodbois shares

Turning specifically to the company, then, what does that mean?

One way of judging what I think the shares are worth could be to look at Woodbois’ business performance, if I think it is a useful indicator of what might happen in future. For Woodbois, though, I do not think it is. The company’s revenues have been growing and I expect that to continue. Timber takes decades to mature, so it is hard to know the ultimate value of Woodbois’ assets.

On top of that, the company has been consistently lossmaking at the operating level. It did recently report a small operating profit. If it can continue to grow revenues while keeping costs under control, profits could grow over time. However, I do not think that Woodbois’ current business performance is very helpful to me in assessing what it is likely to do in future.

Market opportunities

Another approach to valuing Woodbois shares would be to try and assess the likely scale of its future opportunities. I think the market for quality timber is likely to stay strong and there is limited demand. The growth cycle of forests means that increasing supply could take decades. With its own forestry concessions, sawmill and factory, Woodbois could be in a good position to exploit this demand.

So, could I use a discounted cash flow model to value Woodbois shares?

I could try. But a lot of the inputs would be estimates and perhaps not even very reliable ones. It is difficult to know what the economics of the business will be in future. For example, timber prices may move around. The firm’s operations are mostly concentrated in one country. If inflation or regulatory changes in that country change significantly, the impact on cash flows could be substantial.

My move

In short, I do not currently feel comfortable valuing Woodbois shares. If I am unable to assess their value, I cannot tell whether a share price in pennies offers me an attractive buying opportunity or not.

So I will not be adding them to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to earn passive income of £1,000 a month

| Harvey Jones

Investing in shares is a great way of building a passive income. So how much should I put away each…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

3 takeaways from the UK mini-budget that will impact the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the announcements from the Chancellor this morning and shares how he thinks it will help the stock…

Read more »

couple sitting on floor and enjoying new home
Investing Articles

How I’d use this FTSE 100 company to boost my dividend income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines how they would increase their portfolio dividend income through a unique FTSE 100 REIT opportunity...

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Will investing £10,000 in these shares get me an Aston Martin before I retire?

| James Beard

If he invested £10,000 today in Aston Martin shares, will James Beard be able to afford the car of his…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

At 330p, is the easyJet share price now dirt-cheap?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods questions why the easyJet share price is still so low, given an improvement in capacity and financial results.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are snapping up National Grid shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

National Grid's share price continues to sink. But some eagle-eyed investors are using this weakness to grab a bargain. Here's…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price has collapsed. I am buying for recovery

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Sports share price has been racy -- but heading in the wrong direction. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares to buy with £100 a month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at two UK shares that could be exciting investments for him with a monthly sum of as…

Read more »