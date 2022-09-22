Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price is up 11% in a year. What comes next?

The Lloyds share price is up 11% in a year. What comes next?

A double-digit increase in the Lloyds share price over the past year has attracted our writer’s attention. He considers what might happen — and his next move.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

Banking group Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) strikes me as something of a bellwether for the UK financial services sector, given its domestic focus and status as the nation’s biggest mortgage lender. But while the wider economy has been stuttering, the Lloyds share price has added 11% in the past 12 months.

Can this upwards trend continue – and should I add the share to my portfolio?

Reasons to be cheerful

From a straightforward valuation perspective, I think the rise in the Lloyds share price is understandable. I also reckon it could continue.

The bank trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8. For a highly profitable bank with a large customer base, strong brands and a leading market position, that seems cheap.

Set against that there are potential risks from an economic downturn. But arguably even that is a double-edged sword for the black horse. Take rising interest rates as an example. If they lead more borrowers to default on their mortgages, that could push up the number of bad loans on Lloyds’ book.

But higher interest rates could also give the bank more leeway to boost profits lending out money at higher rates than they give to depositors.

That basic banking business model can work even with low interest rates. But the scope for a bigger gap between lending and deposit rates gets broader as interest rates increase.

Possible economic headwinds

Yet if the current Lloyds share price really is good value, why have investors not been snapping up the stock? Maybe to some extent they have. That could be why the shares have put on 11% in a period when the FTSE 100 index as a whole has only increased 2%.

But I think some investors are concerned about the possible risks to profits at banks if the UK economy gets seriously weaker. Indeed, that is why I sold my Lloyds shares this year.

Such a risk is not limited to Lloyds. A harsh recession could be bad news for all banks to some degree. But rivals including HSBC, Barclays and Standard Chartered have sizeable international businesses. That could help them if the UK economy performs worse than international ones.

By contrast, Lloyds’ local focus could be a drag on performance if the UK economy struggles more than many of its peers.

My move on the Lloyds share price

Lloyds has a 4.4% dividend yield that is very well-covered. So I could choose to buy the shares now, take the dividends and wait for the economic storm to pass.

But that does not appeal to me. While the Lloyds share price may keep on rising, it could also fall if the economy gets into deep trouble. It has almost doubled in just under two years. If things get bad, the bank may also decide to suspend its dividend. Lloyds did so both following the last financial crisis and at the start of the pandemic, when it was required to do so by its regulator.

I think other companies are less exposed to the risk of an economic downturn. So, although I think the Lloyds share price could continue rising, I will not be buying the shares again any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Standard Chartered. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, and Standard Chartered. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy cheap FTSE shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Disinflation is charging towards us and I reckon that's good for FTSE shares and the businesses behind them. So I'm…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

6 top stocks to buy as protection from rising interest rates!

| Royston Wild

In periods of high inflation investors need to tread carefully to protect their wealth. Here are some key strategies I…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

With a 7% dividend yield as his aim, our writer considers the best income-generating options for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 recovers some of its earlier losses...

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could this falling penny stock be perfect for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

This penny stock has experienced a recent share price fall, but this Fool wants to know if it could bounce…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 valuation concerns I have about the Woodbois share price

| Christopher Ruane

The Woodbois share price has crashed over 75% in five years. Our writer assesses whether to buy the shares.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This hot growth stock is still a buy after enormous gains

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth stock has more than tripled in price over the past five years. Yet our writer sees further…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 stock market bargains I’d buy with a spare £5,000!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with top stocks for value investors. Here are three I'd buy following recent market…

Read more »