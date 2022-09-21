Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying BT shares

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying BT shares

After a big fall, BT shares are being snapped up by value hunters. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the stock for his own portfolio.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

BT (LSE: BT.A) shares are popular at the moment. Last week, BT was the second most purchased stock on Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform (4.1% of all buys).

Should I follow the crowd and buy the FTSE 100 telecommunications stock for my own portfolio? Let’s discuss.

Why investors are piling into BT shares

I can see why BT shares are being snapped up by Hargreaves Lansdown investors right now.

For starters, after a big fall in the share price recently, the stock now looks dirt cheap. With City analysts expecting the company to post earnings per share of 20.9p this financial year (ending 31 March 2023), BT is sporting a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.7 right now. That’s around half the median FTSE 100 P/E ratio of 13. So, there appears to be some value on offer here.

Secondly, there could be some big dividends on the cards. Last financial year, BT paid out dividends of 7.7p per share to its investors. And right now, analysts expect a payout of 7.8p for this financial year (dividends are never guaranteed). At the current share price of 139p, that equates to a yield of a very healthy 5.6%. That’s attractive in today’s choppy market, in which share price gains are hard to come by.

Finally, BT shares have received some favourable broker coverage recently. Last week, analysts at HSBC upgraded the stock from a ‘hold’ rating to a ‘buy’ rating. This is an encouraging development that could help improve sentiment towards the stock.

Is BT worth buying?

Having said all that, I struggle to get excited about this stock. Sure, it’s cheap, but I think that reflects the performance of the business.

In the company’s most recent trading update, for the three months to the end of June, BT posted revenue growth of just 1% year on year. Meanwhile, profit before tax was down 10%. Normalised free cash flow was -£205m versus -£43m a year earlier.

Looking ahead, analysts expect revenue for this financial year to be about 2% below last year’s figure. This lack of growth is an issue for me from an investment perspective.

Additionally, the company continues to have a huge pile of debt on its balance sheet. At the end of June, net debt stood at £18.9bn. This is an issue that can’t be ignored in the current environment. With interest rates rising rapidly, BT’s interest payments are likely to increase substantially. This could have a big impact on profits, and maybe even dividend payments going forward.

Looking at these numbers, there’s not much in the way of ‘quality’ here. So, a low valuation for the stock is probably quite appropriate, in my view.

Better stocks to buy

Given the lack of growth, and the mountain of debt, I’m happy to leave BT shares alone for now.

All things considered, I think there are better stocks to buy for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at the five-year performance of Scottish Mortgage shares, wondering whether they now present an exciting buying opportunity.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Stuck for ideas? Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the current go-to areas and specific companies he's thinking of adding to his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

7.2% dividend yield! Here’s the HSBC dividend forecast through to 2023

| Royston Wild

HSBC's share price looks dirt-cheap right now. I particularly like the bank's huge dividend yields. But how far can I…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Wednesday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 is slipping, as eyes are focused on interest rates...

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is now FINALLY the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to struggle for momentum as market jitters persist. But could the engineer's shares be on…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Could this storage business be a great growth stock to buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 growth stock specialising in warehousing and storage solutions.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

What would it take for Lloyds shares to climb in value?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares are edging back towards 50p again. What would it take for them to break through it and carry…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I invest in renewable energy stocks?

| James J. McCombie

I'd rather invest in a growing industry. The renewables energy industry is growing, so I'd like to invest in renewable…

Read more »