Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why this 5.2% yielding stock is ideal to boost my passive income!

Here’s why this 5.2% yielding stock is ideal to boost my passive income!

Wanting to boost his passive income stream, this Fool takes a closer look at this real estate investment trust.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

I already own a number of stocks that pay a regular and consistent dividend in order to boost my passive income stream. Another stock I am considering is British Land (LSE:BLND). Here’s why I like the look of the shares, as well as the potential pitfalls.

Real estate investment trust (REIT)

British Land is a REIT that specialises in London-based property that it calls ‘campuses.’ At present, it manages a total of £13bn worth of assets, owning almost £10bn of these. Income-yielding property provides stable returns to shareholders, and REITs must return 90% of profits to shareholders. I own a few REITs already as a part of my holdings.

So what’s happening with British Land shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 395p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 477p. This equates to a 17% decline over a 12-month period.

Passive income stocks have risks

I believe the biggest issue that could affect British Land currently is the economic outlook. Due to soaring inflation, a cost-of-living crisis has emerged. Because of this, rent collection could become a problem for British Land. This, in turn, could then impact performance as well as shareholder returns.

In addition to this, British Land currently has a diverse portfolio of properties, some with potentially uncertain futures ahead. An example of this is office buildings. Due to the pandemic, working habits have changed as companies adopt remote working. Could demand for office space fall and affect performance and returns?

British Land also has many retail outlets too. With the rise in e-commerce, there is a chance performance and returns could be negatively affected by dwindling demand for retail space too.

Why I like British Land shares

Away from the negative aspects, here’s why I like British Land shares. Firstly, the dividend yield on offer is close to 5.2%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed, however. They can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time.

Secondly, British Land shares look good value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just four. A ratio below 15 is generally thought to represent value for money.

In addition to these two points, I’m buoyed by British Land’s historic track record, profile, and presence. In fact, it is one of the UK’s oldest property businesses with roots stretching back to the 1850s. This tells me it has the experience and knows how to navigate uncertain times, as well as unexpected events. Furthermore, it has moved with the times in the years gone by to continue evolving.

To summarise, I am aware of the risks involved when it comes to British Land, especially with the current economic climate and changing work and retail landscape. Despite these issues, I am always looking to optimise my portfolio, even if I can’t buy every stock I like the look of. British Land is a stock I would be willing to buy to boost my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Co. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is now FINALLY the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to struggle for momentum as market jitters persist. But could the engineer's shares be on…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Could this storage business be a great growth stock to buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 growth stock specialising in warehousing and storage solutions.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

What would it take for Lloyds shares to climb in value?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares are edging back towards 50p again. What would it take for them to break through it and carry…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I invest in renewable energy stocks?

| James J. McCombie

I'd rather invest in a growing industry. The renewables energy industry is growing, so I'd like to invest in renewable…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in FTSE 100 shares to target monthly income of £300?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer wants to earn a few hundred pounds every month in passive income from dividends, how much should…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price is in pennies. Is it a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been shopping in the bargain basement for his portfolio. The boohoo share price has collapsed -- and…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Abrdn shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

Abrdn shares have been a dire investment in 2022. Do rumours of a £500m shareholder return change the picture? Roland…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With £10,000, I’d buy these 10 penny shares and hold for 10 years

| Alan Oscroft

Are there 10 penny shares out that that I'd consider buying with £10,000 today? Yes, there are, and it's a…

Read more »