Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

Where will the FTSE 350 go this week, as we await an interest rate update?

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

We’re following on from a mixed week on international stock markets, with the FTSE 350 declining gently.

Stock market weakness

The FTSE 100 ended the week down 114 points (1.6%) at 7,237, after a dip on Friday. The UK’s August inflation figures came in less severe than feared at 9.9%, and that provided a bit of support.

The same percentage drop took the FTSE 350 down 66 to finish the week at 4011 points. All eyes this week will probably be on Thursday’s interest rates announcement.

US shareholders had a tougher week, as inflation in August was higher than expected. The S&P 500 ended the week with a hefty 4.1% fall. The Nasdaq, loaded with high tech stocks, fell an even bigger 4.8%. US stock markets do tend to be more volatile in response to short-term news than UK markets.

DIY update

On the FTSE 100, a first-half report from Kingfisher is due. It should update us on how B&Q and Screwfix are coping with the economic squeeze. The company is currently on a £300m share repurchase spree, so cash appears plentiful so far.

It also suggests the board thinks Kingfisher shares are undervalued. And they have fallen 33% over the past 12 months. Analysts are forecasting a dividend yield approaching 5% for the full year.

Dividend cash

We’re well into first-half dividend payment season, and a number of companies should be sending out their interim cash on Tuesday.

They include FTSE 100 companies London Stock Exchange Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Pearson.

Quilter, Capital & Counties Properties, Scottish American Investment Company and Hiscox in the FTSE 250 will also be making their H1 payments.

Week ahead

Galliford Try will report on its full year on Wednesday. It’s outside the FTSE 350, but it should give us some feedback on the construction sector.

A trading update from Investec due Thursday could be interesting. After a strong pandemic recovery, the shares are up 35% over the past 12 months. But since April, they’ve been on a bit of a slide.

The biggest economic news of the week should be here on Thursday, with the Bank of England’s next interest rates decision due.

Oil price falling

The Brent Crude price remained fairly steady last week, ending at $91 per barrel. But it has been falling overall since peaking in June. Investors will presumably be looking to see if that longer-term trend continues this week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Pearson. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

9.7% dividend yield! Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Glencore shares

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 mining stock Glencore continues to report impressive demand for its shares. So should I buy this momentum stock…

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays shares while they’re below 200p?

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon Barclays shares look set to continue their recovery and City analysts predict solid dividend rises ahead.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Lloyds shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Lloyds Bank's shares has rocketed since the beginning of the month. Is now the time to buy the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s 5 tips to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

If I'd learnt about these five Warren Buffett tips at the age of 30, I'd likely be a lot richer…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 battered FTSE 100 stocks that could explode when the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The UK index is pretty volatile right now, but that's only half the story. Today, I'm looking at two depressed…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with an average dividend yield of 12.5%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

These two UK shares are offering huge dividend yields, but are they right for my portfolio? Let's take a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks trading at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is a core objective of my investment strategy. But with areas of the market down, I'm looking at…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer buy?

| Mark Tovey

As NHS waiting lists reach record numbers, I am looking at a FTSE 250 stock that could benefit from the…

Read more »