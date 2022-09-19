Home » Investing Articles » Is this one of the worst FTSE 100 stocks to own in 2022?

Is this one of the worst FTSE 100 stocks to own in 2022?

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled more than 60% in the past year. But can it manage to make an explosive comeback?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been a pretty dire year for several FTSE 100 stocks. While the index has been relatively flat overall, some of its constituents haven’t been so lucky. And Ocado (LSE:OCDO), in particular, has been slammed into the ground with a 65% share price decline in the last 12 months. In fact, it’s one of the worst-performing stocks in the index so far this year.

While I don’t own any shares, I’ve been bullish on this business for the past few years. So is this a case where short-term problems are dragging down a potentially excellent company? Or is my theory broken? Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

What happened to this FTSE 100 stock?

The Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), its business-facing robotics warehouse automation solution, has been performing admirably. This part of the business was the primary focus of my investment idea and now has 11 industry-leading partners in nine counties worldwide, with 16 customer fulfilment centres on-line.

As per the latest interim results, revenue from the group’s international OSP has more than doubled. Meanwhile, fees generated from its UK Logistics operations grew by 8.9%.

As more companies seek to cut costs, the ability to automatically process and prepare customer orders is growing in demand. And based on the performance delivered so far, Ocado seems to be hitting the mark. So why is this FTSE 100 stock being sold off?

The problem lies with its retail division. Despite heavy investments into robotics, Ocado is still first-and-foremost an online grocery store. At least on a revenue basis. And since the height of the pandemic, growth has consistently failed to meet expectations.

After lockdowns were lifted, consumers began venturing back to brick & mortar stores. As such, the company lost its tailwinds and couldn’t hold onto all of its newly-secured market share. This downward trend in growth continued throughout 2021. And now, in 2022, with inflation driving up prices, customer spending is still falling.

The online store continues to attract new customers with a total of 946,000 active members. And this has driven the average weekly orders up. But with inflation placing pressure on spending, basket sizes have been dropping, causing revenue to decline. Pairing that with widening losses from rising costs, and the result is a massive drop in the Ocado share price.

To buy or not to buy?

As a platform, Ocado looks superb, in my opinion. The rising customer count on both sides of its operations proves it has something valuable to offer. And with more members joining its ecosystem in a post-pandemic world, it’s clear that this wasn’t just a Covid stock.

However, as a business, Ocado has a long way to go. The international OSP is making solid progress, in my mind. But it remains a tiny part of the overall operation, only contributing 4.6% of the revenue stream. And with rising dry ice and electricity costs, the path to profitability seems to be getting even longer.

In the long term, I continue to believe Ocado can become one of the best-performing FTSE 100 stocks. But a lot has to go right for this to become a reality. For now, I think it’s worth moving this stock back to my watchlist until a shorter path to positive earnings materialises.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

5 steps to invest £500 like Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Can this handful of investing lessons from Warren Buffett help our writer when investing a few hundred pounds? He hopes…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares to buy now

| Roland Head

These battered FTSE 100 shares are unloved by investors but could offer great long-term value, says Roland Head.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

The ‘cheap’ Kingfisher share price is hardly a bargain

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for the Kingfisher share price or is the stock at the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 REITs to buy for a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

REITs can be an effective way for share investors to receive reliable long-term dividend income. Here are two I like…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25k in shares today to aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

Three key tactics I'd use to aim for a million when starting with £25k to invest. I'd follow Dragons' Den's…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Do I need to ready my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty volatile few weeks for the stock market. But what's going to happen next? And should I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It’s been a tough year for owners of Rolls-Royce stock. The share price had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Could these two growth stocks be the next big winners?

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks are certainly more volatile than value or dividend stocks. But if I pick them right, they can offer…

Read more »