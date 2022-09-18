Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps to invest £500 like Warren Buffett

5 steps to invest £500 like Warren Buffett

Can this handful of investing lessons from Warren Buffett help our writer when investing a few hundred pounds? He hopes so — and explains why.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Famous investor Warren Buffett has had some spectacular successes when it comes to buying shares. But he also has far greater resources at his disposal than most private investors.

That is why, even if I was investing just £500 today, I would apply the five Buffett moves below.

1. Focus on the long term

Buffett says that if you are not willing to hold a share for 10 years, you should not even consider holding it for 10 minutes.

That does not mean you need to hold it for a decade or more in practice. But it underlines that Buffett is a believer in long-term investing, not a speculator hoping to benefit from short-term price moves. He looks for a long-term investment case when considering shares to buy.

2. Stick to what you know

Buffett only invests in industries he feels he understands. That helps him assess the prospects for a business, which can form the basis of an investment decision.

Instead of chasing some hot new thing I do not understand, I would prefer to do what Buffett does and stick to an industry I understand when choosing shares for my portfolio.

3. Look for a long-term competitive advantage

£500 may not sound like very much to invest. But one of the joys I see of investing in the stock market is that even with a modest stake, I can own a little piece of some of the world’s leading companies.

When investing, Buffett looks for companies that have a competitive advantage he thinks can last. That is important because it gives them pricing power. Examples from the Sage of Omaha’s portfolio include blue-chip companies including Apple with its strong brand and user ecosystem as well as Coca-Cola, thanks to its proprietary formula.

4. Focus on value

For Buffett, finding a great business is not enough on its own. He wants to invest only at an attractive price. Otherwise, although a company may do well, its shares can actually be a disappointing investment.

Buffett does not simply look at price. He considers the value an investment opportunity offers him. I think that is as relevant a lesson when investing hundreds of pounds as it is when working with millions.

5. Diversify

Buffett spends a long, long time trying to find great companies whose shares he can buy at an attractive price. Even then, he sometimes gets it wrong.

That is why he diversifies across a range of shares. £500 is enough for me to do the same, for example investing £250 into two companies.

Learning from Warren Buffett

I notice that a lot of people try to make investing sound very complicated. It does not always have to be. Buffett has been successful following a very-well-thought-through but fairly straightforward approach to investing.

Rather than reinvent the wheel, I am happy to apply these five lessons from a proven master to my own small-scale investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares to buy now

| Roland Head

These battered FTSE 100 shares are unloved by investors but could offer great long-term value, says Roland Head.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

The ‘cheap’ Kingfisher share price is hardly a bargain

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for the Kingfisher share price or is the stock at the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 REITs to buy for a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

REITs can be an effective way for share investors to receive reliable long-term dividend income. Here are two I like…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25k in shares today to aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

Three key tactics I'd use to aim for a million when starting with £25k to invest. I'd follow Dragons' Den's…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Do I need to ready my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty volatile few weeks for the stock market. But what's going to happen next? And should I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It’s been a tough year for owners of Rolls-Royce stock. The share price had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Could these two growth stocks be the next big winners?

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks are certainly more volatile than value or dividend stocks. But if I pick them right, they can offer…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is now finally the time to load up on BT shares?

| Charlie Keough

Despite their poor performance, this Fool thinks BT shares would be a strong addition to his portfolio. Here, he explains…

Read more »