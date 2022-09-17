Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy the dip in share prices as there are bargains to be had right now

I’d buy the dip in share prices as there are bargains to be had right now

There are great opportunities when share prices are falling and I’m looking for the best way to buy the dip in today’s volatile stock markets.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

At The Motley Fool, we like to ‘buy the dip’ whenever we can. That means picking up shares after the stock market has fallen, to gain exposure at a lower valuation than just a few days earlier.

We see it as the same principle as going shopping in the sales for, say, clothes or tech, or whatever. Who doesn’t like bagging a bargain? Yet many newbie investors looking to buy shares don’t view it like that. Some get nervous when the stock market dips, in case it heralds further trouble ahead.

I’d buy the dip after last week’s setback

Sometimes they will be right. The stock market may dip, then dip again. Nobody knows for sure what it will do next. However, I have learned that if I keep hanging on and on for the next dip, I never buy shares.

At some point, I have to take the plunge. Timing the stock market is impossible. But when I buy the dip, I am taking advantage of a move that has already happened, rather than second guessing where it goes next.

Stock markets suffered a minor setback last week. The US S&P 500 ended the week 5.15% lower. The FTSE 100 closed just 1.56% down on the week, with the FTSE 250 slipping 2.05%. That’s not a crash, just a little dip. Yet it has thrown up opportunities.

Some individual stocks have fallen by larger amounts. For example, InterContinental Hotels Group and Dechra Pharmaceuticals fell by 4.67% and 4.47% respectively on Friday. Neither are high on my shopping list, though. I’ll pass on these but others may be tempted.

I also like to take advantage of extended share price dips. For example, BT Group is down 11.49% over the last month. Fund manager Schroders has fallen 10.41%. In both cases, this is just the latest stage in a long-term share price decline. 

The two stocks look cheap, trading at P/Es of 6.95 and 10.56 times earnings, respectively. I am sorely tempted by BT, but would need to take a closer look at Schroders. I would never buy a stock solely because it is cheaper.

Two falling stocks I would happily buy

Insurer Aviva has experienced a much smaller drop of 4.02% over the last month. I would consider that dip worth buying because the FTSE 100 insurer has been on my watch list for some time.

The recent Anglo American dip really tempts me. The mining giant has fallen 7.82% over the last week, as global recession fears grow. Yet its long-term share price trajectory is positive, as it has grown 106.79% over five years.

The stock looks dirt cheap, trading at just 4.5 times earnings and yielding 8.99% a year. I need to do further research, but this looks like the type of dip I could happily buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Palantir stock: is now the time to buy?

| James J. McCombie

Palantir stock is cheaper now than at its IPO. Can this knockdown price tempt me to forget my concerns and…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 stocks to help me retire early in comfort

| Harvey Jones

I want to give myself the option to retire early if I possibly can, and buying these FTSE dividend income…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Can the ITM Power share price recover — or is it doomed?

| Christopher Ruane

The ITM Power share price fell this week after more bad news from the company. Could this be a buying…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’d snap up Lloyds shares today

| Roland Head

With interest rates rising, the Lloyds share price could perform well, says Roland Head. He sees the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in a year, these top UK stocks could keep going!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up some attractive top UK stocks that have rallied hard over the past year but could have…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Investing lessons from the Glacier Express

| G A Chester

How the stock market can help you reach your desired financial destination through investing.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 38%, Scottish Mortgage shares are in bargain territory!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed over the past year, and there are several reasons for this. But right now, the…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A second income from a spare £3 a day? I like this plan!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks some loose pocket change could be converted to a second income through regular saving and investment. Here…

Read more »