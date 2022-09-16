Home » Investing Articles » How to aim to become a millionaire by investing £250 a week in FTSE shares

How to aim to become a millionaire by investing £250 a week in FTSE shares

Einstein once said that compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. I’m looking at how investing in FTSE shares could make me a millionaire!

Latest posts by James Yianni (see all)
Published
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Compounding really is a magic phenomenon. And I’m calculating what regularly investing small amounts in FTSE shares could mean for me in 20 or 30 years’ time.

I’ve always liked dividend shares for my portfolio. And I think targeting those with the highest yield could make me a million!

Dividend shares

The average yield in the FTSE 100 is currently sitting between 3% and 4%. This is not to be sniffed at. It’s well in excess of the Bank of England base rate, so represents a good place to put my spare cash.

However, some of the higher dividend payers in the FTSE 100 are offering well above the average. At the time of writing, some of the top dividend payers are Persimmon (16% dividend yield), Rio Tinto (11%) and Abrdn (10%).

The FTSE 250 also has several companies offering a dividend yield above 10%.

Now, of course, there is more to an investment than dividend yield alone. And these yields will change over time. But this information shows me the potential returns if I reinvested those dividend payments.

And if I add into the mix a steady regular £250 per week investment, the exponential curve could be very steep!

How long will it take to get to £1m?

This approach may never take my portfolio value to a million, but with some simple maths, I can make an estimate.

If I start today with nothing, and purchase £250 per week of FTSE shares averaging a 10% dividend yield, my portfolio would reach £1m in year 22. And at this point, I’d only have put in £286k from my regular weekly payments!

When I compare this to investing in average-yielding FTSE shares, say 4%, it would take me 36 years, and I’d have put in almost half of the £1m myself!

For both scenarios, I’m assuming I receive all the dividend income at the end of the year and re-invest it immediately.

Other factors

It’s important to consider other factors that could impact this plan.

The companies that I invest in to yield 10% dividend return will change in value as the share price rises and falls. They could reduce in value, meaning it would take longer to reach my £1m goal. Or increase in value, meaning I reach my goal quicker.

There is also a risk that the companies I invest in don’t pay dividends at 10% yield for each of the next 20 or so years. Again, the impact of this if the yield is reduced would be that my goal is reached later.

I might also be able to find companies offering above 10% yield outside of the FTSE indices. But for me this comes with too much risk. So I’ll be sticking to large, proven businesses listed in the UK.

With interest rates still low, I think high dividend FTSE shares are a great way of trying to grow my portfolio to a million!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Yianni has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Banking stocks battle: should I buy Barclays or Lloyds shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at two top banking stocks that he's thinking of buying for both income and growth potential at…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for pennies hoping to sell them for pounds?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns Rolls-Royce shares. He explains why he thinks their price could increase -- and why his plan is…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in AstraZeneca shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

AstraZeneca has been a top-performing FTSE 100 share in recent years. Roland Head wonders if this FTSE 100 pharma firm…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

3 reasons we could avoid a UK stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

It's seemed like we might be heading for another stock market crash for months now. Here's why I think it's…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

boohoo shares were a poor investment over the past five years, but will the next five prove more promising for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in UK dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Juicy FTSE 100 dividends! Our writer considers which high-yielding-but-reliable dividend shares he’d add to his portfolio.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate extra income for life

| Christopher Ruane

How would our writer try to boost his income by investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He'd start by…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Friday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 is steadying, as we approach the end of the week...

Read more »